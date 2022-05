UKIAH, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man earlier this week following a high-speed chase on US-101 South. Daly City resident Luis Mendoza-Gonzaga was stopped by an officer for speeding along the highway in a Hyundai Santa Fe. When asked for registration and proof of insurance, Mendoza-Gonzaga said he did not have a driver’s license. This prompted the officer to ask for the keys to Mendoza-Gonzaga's car. Instead of handing over the keys, Mendoza-Gonzaga fled from the officer in his vehicle.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO