Sacramento, CA

Makerspace on the move

By Tyler Webb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City College Makerspace has been closed since the start of the pandemic, but the program’s faculty has big plans for the near future as they relocate to a space on campus that is close to three times larger than the one before it. The Makerspace is a...

Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove High Class of ‘71 celebrates 50th reunion

Elk Grove High School’s Class of 1971 was finally able to hold their 50th reunion last weekend in the pavilion at Elk Grove Regional Park. As one of the many events delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class’s milestone reunion was originally planned to be held last October. It was instead held during the evening of Saturday, May 14.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

New mural as part of Wide Open Walls honors 4 native Sacramentans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mural in the works for the Wide Open Walls festival is honoring four native Sacramentans. The artist, Matt Haines with Twisted Track Gallery, is painting the faces of writer Joan Didion, Tower Records founder Russ Solomon, actor LeVar Burton and artist Wayne Thiebaud. "Sacramento is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

West Campus High School vice principal, who was victim of racist incident, resigning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Campus High School vice principal is resigning after she was the victim of racist messages in 2021. The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed the resignation will be effective June 17 with ABC10, however, few details from the district have been released at this time. ABC10 also reached out Dr. Elysse Versher, the vice principal resigning, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
FOX40

This 1955 dam still produces needed power for Sacramento

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 1955, the towering concrete and earthen walls of Folsom Dam have held back the waters of the South Fork and North Fork of the American River, but does holding back that water create any power? Folsom Dam was built as part of the Central Valley Project which extends 100 miles […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

N-Word Spraypainted Near Monterey Trail Baseball Field

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Racist graffiti was found spraypainted on a structure at an Elk Grove high school. The n-word was found on the backstop of a baseball diamond at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove Thursday morning. The custodial crew quickly removed the offensive words. A representative from Elk Grove Unified said the district investigated the incident and notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation done by the sheriff’s office said the incident is not a hate crime and wasn’t a direct threat as saying the n-word is not a hate crime.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Non-Profit That Helps Adults With Intellectual Disabilities Faces Major Worker Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local non-profit that helps adults with intellectual disabilities is making a desperate plea: it needs workers, and now. United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Sacramento and Northern California is a group filled with compassion, but the worker shortage is keeping them from carrying out their full mission. Joanne Wright, a UCP client, has been in an adult day program for more than 30 years. “We do a lot of different things,” she said. It allows her and others with a range of developmental disabilities to get out of the house and have some fun, but now the days and hours they’re...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Election '22: Ly threatens litigation in reaction to negative campaign mailers

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Steve Ly threatened litigation during a May 11 press conference to challenge mailers containing negative claims against him. Ly, a former Elk Grove mayor, is one of four candidates hoping to fill the seat that will be vacated by longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli, who is not running for reelection.
CBS Sacramento

Paramedic Called To Sacramento Middle School After Student Passes Pot Edibles To Classmates

ROSEMONT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway at a Rosemont-area middle school after a student passed pot edibles to classmates, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Tuesday. Paramedics were called to Albert Einstein Middle School earlier in the day after the marijuana edibles were passed to what school officials say was a “small number” of students. At least one student got sick. The district said students who knowingly distributed or consumed the edibles will receive appropriate disciplinary action. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating. Earlier this month, the Twin Rivers Unified School District said a fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students. That happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. There were not any reports of any students being sick.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
KCRA.com

An Elk Grove father-son duo, and their love of baseball

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Father-son duo Jason and Aiden Jimenez have a special bond through the game of baseball. “It teaches you how to deal with adversity and how to deal with success,” Jason Jimenez said. Jason was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 1997 and made...
ELK GROVE, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sac County Introduces Social Host Ordinance

The Board of Supervisors, at its May 11 meeting, introduced an ordinance amending Sacramento County Code Chapter 4.54 to add host liability and penalties for violations of county code relating to fireworks. The ordinance will be continued to the May 24 Board meeting for adoption, and will go into effect June 24, 2022.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Folsom Aquatic Center Summer Season Kickoff

Summer Season begins May 28 at renovated Steve Miklos Aquatic Center. Folsom, Calif. – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 28, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public. Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to...
FOLSOM, CA

