Makerspace on the move

ROSEMONT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway at a Rosemont-area middle school after a student passed pot edibles to classmates, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Tuesday. Paramedics were called to Albert Einstein Middle School earlier in the day after the marijuana edibles were passed to what school officials say was a “small number” of students. At least one student got sick. The district said students who knowingly distributed or consumed the edibles will receive appropriate disciplinary action. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating. Earlier this month, the Twin Rivers Unified School District said a fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students. That happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. There were not any reports of any students being sick.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO