Makerspace on the move

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local non-profit that helps adults with intellectual disabilities is making a desperate plea: it needs workers, and now.
United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Sacramento and Northern California is a group filled with compassion, but the worker shortage is keeping them from carrying out their full mission.
Joanne Wright, a UCP client, has been in an adult day program for more than 30 years.
“We do a lot of different things,” she said.
It allows her and others with a range of developmental disabilities to get out of the house and have some fun, but now the days and hours they’re...
