ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

North Carolina teen accused of having gun at school arrested with marijuana, meth after running from officers, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ssto_0fhZtPOG00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen is facing multiple charges after being arrested with marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a Point Police Department news release.

HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Around 12 p.m., a school resource officer at High Point Central High School was reviewing surveillance video from inside the school when he saw a student take what appeared to be a gun out of his book bag and hide it under a coat.

Officers went to find the student, but he wasn’t at the school anymore.

Officers found 19-year-old Gavon Moore near Ferndale Boulevard and Council Street. The release says he ran from officers but was apprehended.

Moore had marijuana and methamphetamine, and the release says officers also found a gun nearby, which was similar to the one seen on the surveillance video.

Moore is charged with:

  • misdemeanor resisting a public officer
  • misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun
  • misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce
  • felony gun on educational property
  • felony possession of methamphetamine
  • felony possession of a stolen firearm

Moore was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

Related
WMBF

Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say one man is in custody in connection to a drug bust earlier this week. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Ray Kremski was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on Prospect Road in Pembroke. Officials...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina carjacking: Woman yanked from vehicle, dragged by suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a carjacking that left a young woman injured. It happened at the corner of Centennial and Eastchester Drive Thursday night. Police said the driver was sitting in her car, waiting for friends who were inside a store, when a man walked up, opened her door, and pulled her out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Wghp#Point Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTV

5 arrested in large Iredell County drug bust

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) arrested five people with extensive criminal histories in a large drug bust on Tuesday. Narcotics investigators with the ICSO received a search warrant after going undercover and purchasing narcotics from suspects at 155 Lipe Road in Troutman. They received a search warrant and located eight people at a residence actively distributing narcotics into the local community.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, another in custody after daytime shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in Raleigh Friday afternoon and another is in custody, police said. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. along Prosper Avenue near Globe Road, which is the location of apartments off Brier Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police. The person who was...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with ‘after prom party’ double shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department. Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available. The arrests are in connection with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTV

Girls lured away from home in Rowan County

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26. CMS athletes share thoughts on new athletic action plan designed to stop ineligibility issues. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules. Homelessness and dealing with the heat. Updated: 4...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy