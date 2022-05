WOLCOTT, Conn. — A Wolcott mother has been arrested after police said she left her 2-year-old son home alone Thursday night while she apparently ran some errands. According to the police report, the 2-year-old was home alone for over an hour. The mother told police she expected her husband would be home from work a couple of minutes after she left. But the husband told cops she knew he was working all night.

WOLCOTT, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO