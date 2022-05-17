ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Ross Allen Wilson of Camden, May 14

By Submitted Story
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Allen Wilson, age 65, of Camden, NC passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joretta Nissen Wilson. He was born in the small town of Merwin, MO on March 13, 1957 to the late Archie Leon Wilson and Edith Lillian Aleshire Wilson. He spent...

Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Anita Camille Ball of Nags Head, May 12

Anita Camille Osborne Ball, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne. Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Marilyn A. Meads of Elizabeth City, May 18

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Joseph Clell Britt of Duck, May 16

Joseph Clell Britt, age 83, passed away peacefully at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, North Carolina on Monday, May 16th, 2022. Joe was born on August 21st, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Agnes (Riddle) Britt in Lumberton, North Carolina. He spent his childhood years in Asheville, North Carolina. He cherished his time with his Aunt Muttz while growing up. He attended Asheville High School and graduated from Western Carolina in 1958 with a BS in English.
DUCK, NC
Lynne Jacques of Frisco, May 6

Lynne Jacques or more formally Eunice Lynnford Wyckware Robottom Jacques passed away May 6, 2022 at her daughters home in Kemah, Texas after a long, exhausting battle with Dementia. Lynne was born March 13, 1938 In Greenville, South Carolina while her father was serving in the Mounted Cavalry. Lynne was the daughter of James Arthur Robottom and Mildred Cross Robottom of Little Silver, New Jersey.
FRISCO, NC
Deputies searching for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager. Officials said Jared Jones, 17, was last seen in the Greenville area. They said he was wearing black and white pants, a gray t-shirt, a hat and a black and blue hoodie.
GREENVILLE, NC
Halifax County infant killed in accidental shooting, deputies say

Halifax County, N.C. — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting Friday that killed a young child. Deputies said the shooting happened around noon on Delta Drive in Halifax County, in the Roanoke Rapids area. According to deputies on scene, a child under the age of...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Manteo soccer team moves deeper into playoffs

After defeating South Granville by a 5-1 score in a May 18 home contest, the Manteo High School girls soccer team is headed for a third-round playoff game, also at home, on Monday, May 23 against Franklin Academy. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. In the victory...
MANTEO, NC
Obituaries
Royal Farms store coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans are in motion to build a third gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Fifth Street and 15th Street/Clarks Neck Road in Washington. Like the Sheetz station located across the street, this store will offer made-to-order food. Proposed site plans submitted to the city show that the Royal […]
WASHINGTON, NC
Greenville man wanted for attempted murder in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are actively looking for a suspect from Greenville who they said is wanted in a shooting that happened last Sunday. An investigation has led police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Markis Rasann Allen of Greenville. The arrest warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder. Police […]
GREENVILLE, NC
2022 Scholarship recipients named at 33rd Artrageous Kids Art Festival

Over 2,000 people gathered at Dowdy Park in Nags Head Sat., May 7, for a fun-filled day of visual and performing arts at the 33rd Annual Artrageous Kids Art Festival presented by PNC Bank. In between the live music and dance performances, Dare County Arts Council’s executive director took the...
DARE COUNTY, NC

