Public Safety

Man found dead at DTLA shopping center, LAPD looking for suspect

ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apG6F_0fhZsduB00

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning a man was found dead in Downtown L.A.'s shopping center the Bloc LA on Flower Street.

According to LAPD, the man was riding his bike and was pulled off. He fell and hit his head leading to fatal injuries, they believe the victim was getting robbed.

"He's a male Hispanic, possibly in his 30s. But he hasn't been fully identified," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

According to LAPD, they are only looking for one suspect behind the attack.

This attack coming just a few days after the one man was shot and killed at Grand Central Market, also located in Downtown L.A.

ABC7 reached out to the Bloc LA shopping center to get security footage but we did not hear back.

"We want people to be aware of their surroundings and what's going on around them. Really just be aware of what's happening in their presence and making sure that they don't become victims of a robbery," Rabbett said.

LAPD believes that there were a few people who witnessed what happened last night so they're asking anyone with information to call 877-LAPD-247.

IN THIS ARTICLE
