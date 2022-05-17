ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Tests say ocean waters on Cape Hatteras National Seashore are safe

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Update: After issuing a May 11 warning advising the public of potential pollution from possible septic system failures in the ocean off Rodanthe and Buxton, the NC Department of Environmental Quality issued this May...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

outerbanksvoice.com

Joseph Clell Britt of Duck, May 16

Joseph Clell Britt, age 83, passed away peacefully at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, North Carolina on Monday, May 16th, 2022. Joe was born on August 21st, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Agnes (Riddle) Britt in Lumberton, North Carolina. He spent his childhood years in Asheville, North Carolina. He cherished his time with his Aunt Muttz while growing up. He attended Asheville High School and graduated from Western Carolina in 1958 with a BS in English.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Volunteers help with church facelift in Stumpy Point

On Saturday, May 14, Shiloh United Methodist Church in Stumpy Point held a church-wide clean-up day. Sixteen volunteers including Shiloh United Methodist Church members and volunteers from Millstone Marine Construction, Cornerstone Marine & Remodeling, Coastline Homes, Gallop Roofing & Kellogg Supply Co. participated in the clean-up. Projects throughout the day...
STUMPY POINT, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Marilyn A. Meads of Elizabeth City, May 18

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks Woman’s Club Arts & Crafts Fair on May 28

The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is holding a Spring Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, May 28 from 10AM to 3PM at the Dare County Youth Center, 602 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills. Join us for this fun event featuring local artists and crafters, a food truck, baked goods, and raffles. Proceeds from the Arts and Crafts Fair will support programs in the Outer Banks community and local scholarships.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Lynne Jacques of Frisco, May 6

Lynne Jacques or more formally Eunice Lynnford Wyckware Robottom Jacques passed away May 6, 2022 at her daughters home in Kemah, Texas after a long, exhausting battle with Dementia. Lynne was born March 13, 1938 In Greenville, South Carolina while her father was serving in the Mounted Cavalry. Lynne was the daughter of James Arthur Robottom and Mildred Cross Robottom of Little Silver, New Jersey.
FRISCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Christopher Thomas Lewis of Nags Head, May 17

Christopher Thomas Lewis passed away unexpectedly in Colington, NC May 17, 2022 at the age of 43. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC and spent most of his life in Currituck County, NC. Chris was a trained carpenter and owned his own remodeling company- OBX Construction. When he wasn’t...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Anita Camille Ball of Nags Head, May 12

Anita Camille Osborne Ball, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne. Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Kites 50th Annual Hang Gliding Spectacular

Join professional hang gliders, fans, and families for this Kitty Hawk Flight School tradition. The Hang Gliding Spectacular is the longest-running hang gliding competition in the world! We are excited to be celebrating the 50th consecutive year of this event and have many fun activities planned – a retro glider display, video and photo exhibit, and more!
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo soccer team moves deeper into playoffs

After defeating South Granville by a 5-1 score in a May 18 home contest, the Manteo High School girls soccer team is headed for a third-round playoff game, also at home, on Monday, May 23 against Franklin Academy. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. In the victory...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Cyclist killed in accident with motor vehicle

(Kitty Hawk Police Department) On May 20th, at 12:36 pm, The Kitty Hawk Police Department investigated a vehicle crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. The cyclist was traveling north in the center turn lane on N. Croatan Hwy, near W. Lillian Street. The vehicle was traveling south on N. Croatan Hwy. The cyclist made an unsafe movement which caused the unfortunate crash.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

First Flight’s special season ends one win short

After a storybook season that took them to the state 1A/2A/3A high school boys lacrosse championship game, the First Flight Nighthawks were defeated in that May 20 contest in Cary by Lake Norman Charter. After a very close first half that saw First Flight trailing just 4-3, Lake Norman Charter dominated the second half on its way to a 19-5 win.
CARY, NC

