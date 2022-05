ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Stay cool outside! Southwest flow will result in hot conditions across Southwest and Central Virginia Friday. For Friday morning, temperatures will start in the 60s with some passing clouds overhead. A couple of late-day pop-up storms cannot be ruled out, but skies will generally be mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds may be a bit breezy at times. Prepare for high temperatures to reach the upper 80s and into the middle 90s. These will be our warmest temperatures of the year yet.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO