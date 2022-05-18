Man accused with OC church shooting charged with 10 counts including murder

Two people who allegedly followed a woman home from a post office then robbed her at gunpoint while she was taking her two young daughters out of their car seats in Hancock Park were behind bars Friday. Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los...
LOS ANGELES - A family has filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles., saying it has not fulfilled its pledge to help rebuild the aftermath of the Los Angeles Police Department's failed fireworks detonation that nearly destroyed a neighborhood. The family of Jose Becerra is asking for at...
LOS ANGELES - Officers are looking for two suspects who led them on a chase through parts of downtown and South LA. The suspects, in a dark-colored SUV, are wanted for armed robbery. The pursuit began in downtown LA, they got on the 10 freeway and exited in South LA....
LOS ANGELES - A pretrial hearing was delayed Friday until June 2 for the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.
Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video of the Nov. 2021 deadly shooting on the Metro rail platform in the Willowbrook area. In the video, a violent attack breaks out at the Willowbrook Rosa Parks rail station. In the graphic video,...
LOS ANGELES - The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for a case stemming from December. The LA County DA’s Office filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. "The publicity...
A former guard at the federal lockup in downtown Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty to raping an inmate who was being held in an isolation cell while recovering from COVID-19, according to court papers obtained Thursday. Jose Viera, whose age and hometown were not immediately available, will enter...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
Las Vegas Metro Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest in a series of casino chip thefts from a casino in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.
UPDATE 5/20 — The suspect, a 28-year-old Victorville man identified as Sean Wheeler, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop, officials said. Authorities said Wheeler stabbed the male victim with a knife and fled the scene in a vehicle. Wheeler was transported and booked at High Desert Detention...
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
Las Vegas Metro Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Dotty’s casino manager last week. The man, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was taken into custody at a residence in Southern California on Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a joint press conference with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery and killing of a 24-year-old woman. According to authorities, the incident...
