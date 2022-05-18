Man accused with OC church shooting charged with 10 counts including murder

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO