Laguna Woods, CA

Man accused with OC church shooting charged with 10 counts including murder

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-eight-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Alleged robbery suspects lead LAPD officers on chase

LOS ANGELES - Officers are looking for two suspects who led them on a chase through parts of downtown and South LA. The suspects, in a dark-colored SUV, are wanted for armed robbery. The pursuit began in downtown LA, they got on the 10 freeway and exited in South LA....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Hearing delayed for suspect accused of attacking Dave Chappelle

LOS ANGELES - A pretrial hearing was delayed Friday until June 2 for the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
15-year-old teen succumbs to his injuries after a crash in Las Vegas; Destiny Jimenez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
David Chou
#Shooting#Murder#Las Vegas#Violent Crime#Oc
KDWN

Las Vegas Metro Police ID man held in Calif. in Dotty’s manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Distraction robber targets elderly West LA woman on her porch

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

