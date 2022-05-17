ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Energy Week: Chevron

By Rachel Ziegler
KGET 17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content by Chevron. Ilyana Capellan talks to Manager of Strategy and...

www.kget.com

Comments / 1

KGET

Lawmakers yet to give California drivers relief from gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — California gas prices set a new statewide record Friday hitting $6.06 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA. “The governor and the administration are ready to go,” H.D. Palmer said.  Department of Finance spokesman Palmer said on Friday that Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to stick with his plan of sending […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Neighborhood concerned over leaking oil wells in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Schula came home Thursday afternoon to a distinctive smell. “When you try to light your stove and it doesn’t light, and it’s been going for ten seconds — that’s exactly what it smelled like,” Schula said. Hours before, homeowners in the East Bakersfield neighborhood had been visited by a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kcbx.org

Housing projects accepting low-income applicants in SLO County

Low-income families in San Miguel and Nipomo can soon apply to own and build their own single-family homes with the help of People’s Self-Help Housing. The local nonprofit will support the construction of 25 new houses in San Luis Obispo County after recently qualifying for two loans from the Housing Assistance Council. The funding totals more than $300,000 and will help support 10 two-story homes in Nipomo and 15 single-story homes in San Miguel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sagewood to bring 71 units of affordable housing to south Bakersfield

The start of construction for a gated apartment complex that will bring 71 units of affordable housing, as well as a host of services for residents, was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the project’s location in south Bakersfield. The development will help address market demand, build up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Governor Newsom gets 2nd booster in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t quite roll up his sleeve but he did take his second dose of the Moderna booster. Administered by Secretary of Health & Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly at Clinica Sierra Vista on Wednesday, the governor reminded Californians that vaccines and boosters are readily available. “We are doing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toll Fire in Caliente burns nearly 60 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire. County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres. The Toll Fire was one of several fires […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Kern science leaders talk science fair and STEM Olympiad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a busy few months for science across Kern County as the Kern County Science Fair had standouts go on to compete at the state and international level and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools hosted their inaugural STEM Olympiad. Michelle Roy, science...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 lane opens after semi-truck collision along Hwy 58 in Keene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving two semi-trucks has injured one person and caused a brush fire temporarily closing eastbound traffic along Highway 58 in Keene, officials said. One eastbound lane of traffic was reopened at around 3:45 p.m., Caltrans said. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway […]
KEENE, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Bakersfield Californian

City issues traffic advisories for road construction

The city of Bakersfield will install traffic stripes and markings on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue on Saturday. This work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Construction activities may result in temporary closures on Truxtun Avenue. Detours and alternate routes will be provided during these closure periods.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Flooding the topic of latest Kern County Historical Society program

On Saturday, the Kern County Historical Society will offer its last program before it breaks for the summer. Guest speaker John Austin will discuss the "History of Flooding" for the event being held at the Standard School Building at the Kern County Museum. Austin worked 41 years for the National...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dignity Health announces new president, CEO

Dignity Health announced Benjamin “BJ” Predum as the new incoming president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest effective July 11. Predum will be relocating with his family to Central California after spending more than a decade as a leading health care executive with Ascension Health in Michigan.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local family urges Gov. Newsom to sign key legislation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is sharing their story of tragedy while urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a historic piece of legislation. Assembly Bill 35 will increase California’s $250,000 cap on compensation in medical malpractice cases. The bill will also allow malpractice survivors to sue both health care providers and institutions for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Poll Workers needed for June 7 primary

The June 7 primary is fast-approaching, and the Kern County Elections Division is seeking candidates for poll workers to staff the poll sites throughout Kern County on Election Day. Poll workers are paid volunteers that earn a stipend for working the election. The requirements to be a poll worker are...
KERN COUNTY, CA

