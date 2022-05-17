Kern Energy Week: Chevron

Low-income families in San Miguel and Nipomo can soon apply to own and build their own single-family homes with the help of People’s Self-Help Housing. The local nonprofit will support the construction of 25 new houses in San Luis Obispo County after recently qualifying for two loans from the Housing Assistance Council. The funding totals more than $300,000 and will help support 10 two-story homes in Nipomo and 15 single-story homes in San Miguel.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO