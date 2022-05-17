Kern Energy Week: Chevron

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — California gas prices set a new statewide record Friday hitting $6.06 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA. “The governor and the administration are ready to go,” H.D. Palmer said. Department of Finance spokesman Palmer said on Friday that Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to stick with his plan of sending […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Schula came home Thursday afternoon to a distinctive smell. “When you try to light your stove and it doesn’t light, and it’s been going for ten seconds — that’s exactly what it smelled like,” Schula said. Hours before, homeowners in the East Bakersfield neighborhood had been visited by a man […]
Low-income families in San Miguel and Nipomo can soon apply to own and build their own single-family homes with the help of People’s Self-Help Housing. The local nonprofit will support the construction of 25 new houses in San Luis Obispo County after recently qualifying for two loans from the Housing Assistance Council. The funding totals more than $300,000 and will help support 10 two-story homes in Nipomo and 15 single-story homes in San Miguel.
The start of construction for a gated apartment complex that will bring 71 units of affordable housing, as well as a host of services for residents, was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the project’s location in south Bakersfield. The development will help address market demand, build up...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t quite roll up his sleeve but he did take his second dose of the Moderna booster. Administered by Secretary of Health & Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly at Clinica Sierra Vista on Wednesday, the governor reminded Californians that vaccines and boosters are readily available. “We are doing […]
Kern County, CA: Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19, just south of Edmonston Pumping Plant… Read more "Edmonston Fire Burns 500 Acres in Kern County"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire. County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres. The Toll Fire was one of several fires […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a busy few months for science across Kern County as the Kern County Science Fair had standouts go on to compete at the state and international level and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools hosted their inaugural STEM Olympiad. Michelle Roy, science...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving two semi-trucks has injured one person and caused a brush fire temporarily closing eastbound traffic along Highway 58 in Keene, officials said. One eastbound lane of traffic was reopened at around 3:45 p.m., Caltrans said. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway […]
The city of Bakersfield will install traffic stripes and markings on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue on Saturday. This work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Construction activities may result in temporary closures on Truxtun Avenue. Detours and alternate routes will be provided during these closure periods.
On Saturday, the Kern County Historical Society will offer its last program before it breaks for the summer. Guest speaker John Austin will discuss the "History of Flooding" for the event being held at the Standard School Building at the Kern County Museum. Austin worked 41 years for the National...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement traded in their uniforms for head gear and boxing gloves on Friday. The 26th annual Battle of the Badges was held Friday night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event pits police officers, deputies, corrections officers and CHP officers in a somewhat friendly competition. All proceeds benefit the […]
Dignity Health announced Benjamin “BJ” Predum as the new incoming president and CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest effective July 11. Predum will be relocating with his family to Central California after spending more than a decade as a leading health care executive with Ascension Health in Michigan.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is sharing their story of tragedy while urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a historic piece of legislation. Assembly Bill 35 will increase California’s $250,000 cap on compensation in medical malpractice cases. The bill will also allow malpractice survivors to sue both health care providers and institutions for […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County code compliance department is trying to eradicate derelict buildings that have become homeless magnets – one nuisance abatement order at a time. The latest to get the county’s attention is on Alta Vista Drive just north of Columbus Street – a small strip mall not far from the […]
The June 7 primary is fast-approaching, and the Kern County Elections Division is seeking candidates for poll workers to staff the poll sites throughout Kern County on Election Day. Poll workers are paid volunteers that earn a stipend for working the election. The requirements to be a poll worker are...
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — An accident between a white semi-truck and a red Ford Explorer was reported around 5:58 a.m. Friday near Kimberlina Road between Root Avenue and Poplar Avenue in Wasco, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. Kimberlina Road from Poplar Avenue to Highway 43 is closed. Avoid the area if possible. […]
