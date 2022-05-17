Kern Energy Week: Aera Energy

Bakersfield, Calif. — The Cat People-Pawsitively Cats Sanctuary in Bakersfield is hosting free tours this Saturday to showcase their work, which has been going on since 1990. Raffles and Mimosas sold during the event from 11:00 to 2:00 on May 21st will go towards their veterinary bill, which can top thousands of dollars every month. The sanctuary is at 4120 East Drive at Fairhaven, about a half mile north of Rosedale Hwy.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO