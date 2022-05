YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The lower Colorado River is a force of nature that’s provided sustenance for generations of people that called that desert area home. The location where the City of Yuma is situated is where ancient trails converged to a natural point on the river-- where fording the river was possible. It was one of the few spots where travelers could cross the otherwise very wide and wild Colorado River.

