Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore sand collapse kills teen, traps sister

By Jesse O’Neill, Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An 18-year-old from Maine was killed and his teenage sister was trapped when sand collapsed on them at the Jersey Shore on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The tragedy struck as Levi Caverly was digging a hole with his 17-year-old sister at Toms River’s Ocean Beach 3, a private beach near Chadwick Beach, Toms River police and a report said.

The hole, which officials said was deeply dug with Frisbees, collapsed on the pair just after 4 p.m., according to the Asbury Park Press .

Caverly was crushed to death and it took first responders more than two-and-a-half hours to pull him out of the sand, the report said.

His sister was rescued and received medical attention at the scene, police said.

Levi’s father, Todd Caverly, paid an emotional tribute to his late son on Facebook, quoting Bible verses and speaking of God and their family’s faith.

An 18-year-old was crushed to death after digging a hole with his sister at a beach in Toms River, New Jersey.
Thomas P. Costello / USA TODAY NETWORK

“The sun still rises,” wrote the grieving dad in a post accompanying a photo of a sunrise over the ocean. “Your world can be forever changed in a second, with no warning, and no second chance. Do not neglect your salvation.

“Thank you all for praying. Please don’t stop,” he added. “Levi Caverly, there are not (sic) words to express my love for you.”

It reportedly took first responders more than two-and-a-half hours to pull Levi Caverly out of the sand.
Facebook / Levi Caverly

Todd Caverly works as an architectural photographer. Wife Angela Caverly is a buyer at an electronics company, according to her Facebook page, where friends have been expressing their condolences.

“I am so deeply sorry for your loss,” Lisa Jo Clark wrote. “My heart and prayers are with you and your family.”

The hole was deeply dug with Frisbees, officials said.
6abc

This is not the first time that a sand collapse on a New Jersey beach has led to an emergency situation.

In July 2020, a boy was rescued from a sand hole in Belmar by a group of cops, firefighters and lifeguards.

In August 2015, a similar incident took place in Surf City, when a 12-year-old boy was pulled to safety from a caved-in hole in the sand.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers' lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

 https://nypost.com/

