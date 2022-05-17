ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller corrects police for improper pronoun use during arrest: 'I'm not a sir'

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Ezra Miller corrected police officers on what pronouns to call them during one of the actor's recent arrests in Hawaii , police body camera footage shows.

The footage, published by TMZ Monday, shows the "Fantastic Beasts" and "The Flash" star, 29, telling officers "I'm not a sir; I'm transgender nonbinary," after the officers refer to Miller as "sir" while driving the actor in a police vehicle.

"Please call me they/them/theirs," Miller adds, raising their voice. "You can use the term Mx."

A time stamp on the video shows the footage was captured in late March, when Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after police say the actor became "agitated" by people singing karaoke at a local bar.

"If you fail to do that again, it is an act of intentional bigotry, and it is a technical hate crime according to U.S. Federal law," Miller tells the officers.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Hawaii Police Department and Miller's reps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAfsJ_0fhZrXWU00
Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Nov. 5, 2018. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to a police press release at the time, Miller yelled obscenities when bar patrons started singing "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Miller also grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman and lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts, the release said.

Miller later pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge and an unrelated traffic charge.

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested after becoming 'agitated' by karaoke singers in Hawaii

Hours after this incident, police escorted the actor off a Hilo property when a resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press at the time.

According to court records, two people later filed a petition asking for a temporary restraining order against Miller for that incident, accusing the actor of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them, but later decided to drop their petition.

Hawaii couple drops restraining order against Ezra Miller, 'Fantastic Beasts' film star

Miller was arrested again on April 19, this time on suspicion of assault. Police said in a news release that the actor became irate after getting asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead. The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly throwing chair at woman

Contributing: Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY; Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller corrects police for improper pronoun use during arrest: 'I'm not a sir'

Comments / 168

Kira Branom-McElroy
2d ago

Bro, and I say that meaning male or female, you can't expect people to play along with you delusions. You are free to live life as you choose, male or female, them/they/her/him whatever that's on you. But to try and force people to belive whatever it is that you believe is just wrong! YOU are in the wrong here!!!

Reply(3)
116
Mister Swanson
3d ago

The guy is a flake. Why can't Warner Brothers just replace him with Grant Gustin, make the fans happy, and distance themselves from this train wreck?

Reply(2)
95
Matthew Priest
3d ago

I’m still trippin on how he was ever cast as Flash in the first place.. seems more like the leader of the joker gang in Batman Beyond.

Reply(3)
78
Related
TMZ.com

Ezra Miller Threatens Cops with Hate Crime for Using Wrong Pronouns

Ezra Miller gave cops a stern warning during their arrest in Hawaii, don't hurt their wrists ... and get their pronouns right or face hate crime charges. More police body cam has surfaced from the March incident where Miller allegedly went after several bar patrons, getting busted for disorderly conduct and harassment.
HAWAII STATE
Complex

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 25-year-old son, saw that first-hand this week when his car was stolen on Wednesday, per TMZ. The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the Los Angeles Police Department after the car-jacking, the publication shares. Then, the LAPD reportedly retrieved the vehicle and arrested the alleged robber—who already had an active warrant and was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. TMZ reports that the vehicle’s keys were left inside the BMW, and stolen items were also found inside when it was recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Legal experts reveal why Depp's team fist-pumped when Heard mentioned Kate Moss

Legal experts have revealed why Johnny Depp's team fist-pumped when Amber Heard mentioned British supermodel Kate Moss during his $50m defamation lawsuit trial.According to the New York Post, a source close to Depp confirmed that the gesture by attorney Benjamin Chew in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom was a "celebratory acknowledgment.""Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny's that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn't be further from the truth," said the source, which seemed to be a reference to Moss' potential to help Depp's case.The experts said that Heard mentioning Moss on the stand could give her ex-husband's...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Legal Drama Galore! Blac Chyna Under Investigation After Allegedly Attacking A Stranger At An L.A. Bar

Blac Chyna might just find herself back in the court room sooner than she expected. The Rob & Chyna alum is now under criminal investigation on battery charges after she was accused of violently attacking a woman and smashing up her cell phone.A woman named Sequoya King filed a police report against the controversial reality star on Friday, May 6, according to TMZ. King alleged the altercation happened after Chyna accused her of using her phone to film her without her consent while at a bar in Los Angeles. The alleged victim claimed Chyna approached her, grabbed her cell phone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

TikToker Raises $230,000 for Uber Driver’s Sick Daughter After Being Robbed at Coachella

Watch: TikTok Star Tinx Apologizes for Past Offensive Tweets. This chance encounter between a TikToker and an Uber driver was meant to be. Last month, influencer Becca Moore was robbed of her phone and credit cards while attending Coachella, she told followers in a video last month. She said that when she went into her Uber, she didn't expect her driver, Raul Torres, to be her hero. After learning more about his family's struggles, including a father and daughter with cancer, Becca realized she needed to use her platform to help him like he helped her.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

As the World Turns and One Life to Live Actress Marnie Schulenburg Dead at 37

Marnie Schulenburg, a soap actress known for playing Jo Sullivan on the One Life to Live reboot and Alison Stewart on As the World Turns, has died. She was 37. Her representative, Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress died Tuesday in Bloomfield, New Jersey, after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2020.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

