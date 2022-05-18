ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

17-year-old fatally shot during fight weeks before high school graduation, AL cops say

By Alison Cutler
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlY08_0fhZrWdl00

A 17-year-old high school senior was shot and killed in a fight just weeks before his graduation, leaving an Alabama community rattled.

Dwaine Thomas was a student at George W. Carver High School , WVTM reported.

Police noticed Thomas in a fight with another person in a parking lot at about 6 p.m. May 16, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

As police entered the parking lot, a suspect pulled a gun out of a car and shot Thomas, the release said. Multiple bystanders were watching the fight and recording it, the release said.

Police chased the suspect, but the person fled in a small blue sedan, the release said.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police were questioning a person about the shooting , WBRC reported, but they have not publicly identified any suspects.

Thomas played baseball and his coaches were in the process of helping him get a scholarship , AL.com reported.

“We have suffered the tragic loss of a student in Birmingham City Schools, and our hearts are saddened,” Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said in a statement obtained by WVTM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dwaine’s family and his family of teachers and friends at Carver.”

Carver High School Principal Tikki Hines told AL.com that she hoped that the school could help students from feeling hopeless in light of violence.

“I don’t want them to feel a sense of hopelessness. Sometimes a beef or a problem becomes blown way up out of proportion,” Hines told AL.com. “A lot of them are just hurt. We just try to be there to address the hurt.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed the shooting in a media conference, too, according to WBRC.

Eight Birmingham high school students have been shot and killed since January, Woodfin told WBRC.

“His mother is supposed to see him walk across the stage,” Woodfin said about Thomas to WBRC. “It’s not right. There are too many grieving mothers and families who have to deal with it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Two Wendy’s workers stab each other in fight at restaurant, North Carolina cops say

High school artist dies in crash weeks before GA graduation. ‘So many gifts to give’

High school senior pulled from Alabama Gulf Coast dies. ‘To know her was to love her’

9-year-old boy racing his mom’s SUV dies in ‘terrible accident,’ Nevada police say

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham High School#Violent Crime#Wvtm#Wbrc#Carver High School
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: Woman tried to leave Walmart with $400 of items, but the first doors she tried were locked

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal around $453 worth of items at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at the store. According to the report, the woman tried to leave the store without paying through the automotive section, but the section had already been locked for the night.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
654
Followers
180
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy