Centre County, PA

Centre County Mail-in Ballots

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the controversy and debate over mail-in ballots thousands of voters still using them Today in Pennsylvania. In Centre County, a special tabulation center is once again being used. “The vote by mail center at the Penn Stater commenced...

www.abc23.com

abc23.com

Centre County Broadband Initiative

Internet access and broadband transmission has become an essential element in many of our everyday lives. This week Federal and State officials visited Centre County to outline new statewide internet programs as the county itself has been moving forward on its own initiatives. Even in this day and age, there...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Election Turnout

Some elections still yet to be called, such as the GOP Senate race, with Mehmet Oz and David McCormick neck and neck. But officials overall say that the election operated well. Douglas Braff gives us the latest on how election officials are processing both mail in and in person ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bedford County to rebound economic recovery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County is pursuing strategies to help the county recover economically from the pandemic and increase tourism. The county is interested in pursuing a study exploring post-pandemic trends and seeing how they can apply those results to boost tourism within the county. Bedford Borough Council Member Kenny Fetterman said that this initiative […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
abc23.com

Johnstown Airport Service

The pandemic brought new awareness to the problems of having limited internet access specifically in rural areas. A new round of Federal funding is coming to Pennsylvania to improve access statewide. Governor Tom Wolf and other officials, were at the Marion Walker Elementary School in Centre County, to provide the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair County Tea Party to show ‘2000 Mules’ documentary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair County Tea Party is inviting the community to a viewing of the “controversial” documentary “2000 Mules.” On Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m., the Bavarian Hall in Altoona will show the film about the 2020 election that claims to expose widespread and coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Ballots#Centre County Mail
WTAJ

Blair House in Huntingdon to begin restoration work

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process. The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The building was heavily damaged by a […]
WTAJ

Clearfield County community approves sale of liquor licenses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Voters in Bradford Township approved the sale of liquor licenses in a ballot referendum Tuesday. Representatives from Nittany Oil gathered signatures in March from residents in order to get the question added to the ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, allowing the sale of liquor. Bradford Township is currently a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTAJ

PennDot hosting public meeting for planned Route 453 project

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is having a public meeting to discuss plans for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) replacement project in the Tyrone Borough. On Tuesday, May 24, from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area High School cafeteria representatives from PennDOT will be available to […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Over 50 employers attending Somerset County job fair

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers are being invited to the Somerset County Technology Center for a free career expo and job fair today. Today, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the technology center located at 281 Technology Drive in Somerset, over 50 employers are looking to hire people in search of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger unveils new program to combat staff shortages

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In order to ease some of the staffing shortages hitting the healthcare industry, Geisinger has announced a new program. The hospital is launching a travel nurse program in order to address the staffing challenges it faces across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. When it first launches, the program will focus on the inpatient […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Health officials warn against COVID-19 fatigue amid new surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Federal health officials warned a third of Americans now live in areas of medium to high spread of COVID-19, meaning they should consider wearing a mask in indoor public settings. All areas of South Central Pennsylvania remain in low transmissibility, according to CDC data. Cases in...
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania officials question lack of notice during Fetterman’s stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and candidate for United States Senate John Fetterman remains at Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke last week Friday. Fetterman’s Senate campaign says he is on his way to a full recovery, but state officials say there are questions surrounding the hospitalization and when certain people were […]

