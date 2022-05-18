ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Middle school students compete to add burrito recipes to AISD menus

By Blake DeVine
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVucz_0fhZqN3500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Austin Independent School District’s “Diced and Sliced” culinary competition came back in full force Thursday.

Six teams of middle school students competed against each other to have their burrito recipes on Austin ISD’s school lunch menus next year.

Report: Austin falls from top 10 of ‘best places to live’ rankings

“The opportunity to be here and show off my cooking is amazing,” Kealing Middle School student Helen Giarracani said.

The young chefs competed and presented their burritos to a panel of judges to evaluate on taste, appearance, creativity, and presentation.

“We wanted to make it spicy, something that the judges had never tasted before,” Giarracani said. “We added a lot of seasoning and used a lot of tomatoes.”

This cook-off at Austin Community College serves as a springboard for AISD’s culinary high school programs.

“In a foodie town like Austin, they can slip right into a number of jobs,” AISD executive chef Diane Grodek said.

It also inspires these kids to pursue a culinary career.

“Culinary will be maybe a career option, I really enjoy cooking,” Kealing Middle School student Shimari Espino said.

Matthew McConaughey believes a word should be removed from dictionary

“This is a possibility for what I could do in the future,” Dobie Middle School student Isaac Hinton said.

Working together to create the perfect recipe was a tall task but also served as a source of inspiration.

“Just seeing everybody else and how good they did, I have very high hopes for the future of cooking,” Hinton said.

“More kids trying this out is amazing,” Giarracani concluded. “More kids are going to be interested in something that they never thought they’d be interested in before.”

When it was all said and done, a team from Kealing Middle School took home the title with the best burrito.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Texas Monthly

These Carne Guisada Tacos Have Brought Folks to Tears

Marcelino’s is impossible to miss. On one pink wall of the East Austin taqueria is a mural of legendary Mexican comic Chespirito’s character El Chavo, his likeness obscured by a medical mask. The image is both humorous and sobering. Its Spanish text admonishes “don’t be dolts, wear a mask.” Yet, even as cities have eliminated pandemic restrictions and lowered alert levels, there is little chance the mural will be painted over anytime soon. Owner Raquel Vargas isn’t ready to let go. “It’s a reminder of those we lost during COVID,” she says.
AUSTIN, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

Dr. Mario Acosta Announces Resignation

After six years of serving the Westwood community as principal, Dr. Mario Acosta announced his resignation on Tuesday, May 17. “Please know that the decision to leave was not made lightly, as I have great respect and passion for our school,” Dr. Acosta said in a letter to the community. “The staff and I have worked hard to help our students recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. I am proud of the work that we have done and I am confident that I leave our school in a great position for continued success. Our staff stands ready to continue providing our students with the best educational experience in the country.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Austin

Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years

Downtown Austin is losing another restaurant — the West Sixth Street location of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is shutting down next week. The downtown eatery, at 300 W. Sixth St., is closing May 23 because its lease is ending, Brian Penrod, vice president of marketing and communications at Gloria’s, tells CultureMap. Penrod says Gloria’s other Austin location, at The Domain in North Austin, is staying open.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Isd#High School#Austin Community College#Food Drink#Aisd#Kealing Middle School#Dobie Middle School
Community Impact Austin

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Pflugerville to reopen following renovations

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen June 4 after closing in April for renovations. A representative for Crave, located at 21315 SH 130, Ste. 150, Pflugerville, said upgrades include the addition of an ax-throwing lane and a redecorated patio, and the beer selection has been revamped. The store is also under the new ownership of 30-year restaurant industry veteran Christopher Lewis. Crave first opened in Pflugerville on Feb. 6, 2021, and menu items include barbecue dishes, hot dogs, bratwurst, sausages, chicken wings, salads, craft beers and sides. A representative said the first 100 customers to arrive at the June 4, 11 a.m. reopening will receive a free hot dog. 592-291-6182. https://iwantcrave.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe now open in Kyle

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 4460 FM 1626, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Zara joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in August 2021. Prior to CI, she interned at Picket Fence Media in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Fullerton where she was assistant news editor for the Daily Titan and copy editor for Tusk Magazine. Zara covers education, business, government and more for Buda, Kyle and San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy