WASHINGTON — Archaeologists believe humans may have been gathering on the banks of the Potomac River at Fletcher’s Cove for thousands of years. But modern fishermen, kayakers and wildlife watchers say they come to the iconic spot accessed by an awkward turn off Canal Road NW through the C&O Canal National Historical Park for the same reason natives did; it’s an ideal protected spot on the Potomac safe from the river’s sometimes raging currents, where countless adventures on the river can be launched.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO