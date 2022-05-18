ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Booneville rolls past Enterprise Clark 6-1 in Game 1 of 3A championship series

By Jon Sokoloff
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooneville rolls past Enterprise Clark 6-1...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neshoba Democrat

‘It’s a great day to be a Rocket’

One thing is for sure: This is a great time to be a Neshoba Central Rocket sports fan. The Neshoba Central baseball team wrapped up its first Class 5A North State championship series with a 3-2 victory over defending State Champion Saltillo on Monday. The game was played before a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
City
Enterprise, MS
Booneville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Booneville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
wcbi.com

Employers are looking for their new team members for the summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out and while some students are looking forward to taking it easy, others see it as a good time to make a little cash. Many businesses see a boost in the Summer months, and that can be good news for those who are willing to put in the time and the effort..
STARKVILLE, MS
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Mississippi

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Milwaukee Tool breaks ground on new facility in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Milwaukee Tool held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning for its new facility in Grenada County. The company is investing $60 million to make the project happen. The company is creating 1,200 jobs, of which 800 will be at the new facility in Grenada and 400...
GRENADA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Enterprise Clark
wcbi.com

Not as hot, but daily rain and storm chances return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will move through late Saturday and knock afternoon highs back into the low 80s. However, a pattern change will bring daily rain and storm chances back to the forecast. SATURDAY: Hot! High near 92 degrees. We’ll see two rounds of storms today....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

An active pattern arrives and will remain through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Warm conditions remained in place today, but significant changes arrive to the region this weekend. Rain will become likely tomorrow night ahead of a strong cold front that will drop our temperatures by 10-15° by Sunday. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the...
COLUMBUS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch flag at half-staff for 2019 Hall of Fame inductee

You may notice the Olive Branch flag at City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today. The City announced Thursday the action is in respect to Dan Williams, a 2019 Olive Branch Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away Sunday, May 15 at the age of 75. According to the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County resident purchased Powerball ticket worth $50,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player’s week started off strong with the purchase of a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16, drawing. The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Forecast set to go from hot to stormy in the coming days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Record high heat continued today with highs in the low-90s across much of the region. Fortunately, a pattern shift is in the near future as rain returns to the region and a cooler air mass settles in. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the...
COLUMBUS, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Medline cuts ribbon on newest distribution center

When County Supervisor Lee Caldwell first moved to DeSoto County in 1987, she watched a small little wooden cabin on Highway 51 North just past Star Land Road on what used to be the Hull Dobbs Landfair Ranch deteriorate. She could’t help thinking how the land once provided a living to so many people.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

SOCSD to host summer feeding program in June

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is helping you save a little on your grocery budget this summer. Here’s one reason you should go back to school this summer. The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. That means meals will be delicious and meet...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy