Booneville rolls past Enterprise Clark 6-1 in Game 1 of 3A championship series

One thing is for sure: This is a great time to be a Neshoba Central Rocket sports fan. The Neshoba Central baseball team wrapped up its first Class 5A North State championship series with a 3-2 victory over defending State Champion Saltillo on Monday. The game was played before a...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staff and support personnel at Mississippi State University finish the school year on a high note. MSU Staff Appreciation Day was held Friday at The Junction. MSU employees got a chance to unwind and enjoy the free food, including MSU Ice Cream, live music, games,...
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Qualifying has reopened for the District 5, Place 2 Circuit Judge’s race. Governor Tate Reeves announced the new qualifying period on Friday. Candidates now have until May 30th to file papers to run for the seat. The move was necessary, because the lone candidate for...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out and while some students are looking forward to taking it easy, others see it as a good time to make a little cash. Many businesses see a boost in the Summer months, and that can be good news for those who are willing to put in the time and the effort..
In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday was the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milwaukee Tool facility being built in Grenada. Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and several other state officials were in attendance to celebrate the plant and the 800-plus jobs it is expected to bring.
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Milwaukee Tool held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning for its new facility in Grenada County. The company is investing $60 million to make the project happen. The company is creating 1,200 jobs, of which 800 will be at the new facility in Grenada and 400...
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will move through late Saturday and knock afternoon highs back into the low 80s. However, a pattern change will bring daily rain and storm chances back to the forecast. SATURDAY: Hot! High near 92 degrees. We’ll see two rounds of storms today....
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Warm conditions remained in place today, but significant changes arrive to the region this weekend. Rain will become likely tomorrow night ahead of a strong cold front that will drop our temperatures by 10-15° by Sunday. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the...
You may notice the Olive Branch flag at City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today. The City announced Thursday the action is in respect to Dan Williams, a 2019 Olive Branch Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away Sunday, May 15 at the age of 75. According to the...
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player’s week started off strong with the purchase of a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16, drawing. The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from...
Mondays are looking up for one Mississippi Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. Lottery officials say the lucky player purchased a ticket from Pop’s at 527 Highway 9 West in Calhoun County for the Monday, May 16 drawing. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing...
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Yokohama Tire Manufacturing in Mississippi wants to be the employer of choice in the Golden Triangle, and the business is taking significant steps to prove that to potential employees. Philip Calhoun, Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations, estimates that the West Point plant contributes...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Power Association and its Fastnet branch take the next big step in providing internet access to people living in rural areas of the state. Fast Net ran a fiber optic cable 12,000 feet across the Tenn-Tom Waterway on Thursday. The project allows...
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Record high heat continued today with highs in the low-90s across much of the region. Fortunately, a pattern shift is in the near future as rain returns to the region and a cooler air mass settles in. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the...
When County Supervisor Lee Caldwell first moved to DeSoto County in 1987, she watched a small little wooden cabin on Highway 51 North just past Star Land Road on what used to be the Hull Dobbs Landfair Ranch deteriorate. She could’t help thinking how the land once provided a living to so many people.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is helping you save a little on your grocery budget this summer. Here’s one reason you should go back to school this summer. The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. That means meals will be delicious and meet...
