Mother of 3 found dead inside Tacoma apartment

KENT, Wash. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally beating his 60-year-old roommate over a noise complaint at a "transitional home." According to KOMO-TV, officers from the Kent Police Department responded to the 27600 block of 123 Ave. SE to a report of a fight. By the time they arrived, authorities reportedly found the victim, 60-year-old Danny Jones, unconscious on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene, KOMO reports.
