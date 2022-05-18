ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Mother of 3 found dead inside Tacoma apartment

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice were notified after a neighbor...

www.q13fox.com

KING 5

Suspect in murder of 24-year-old Tacoma mother charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Tellieun Harvey, 21, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 24-year-old Elisia "CeCe" Simpson, on Friday. A judge ordered Harvey stay in custody on a no-bond hold until a competency hearing on June 3. Simpson was known by friends as a devoted mother...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating homicide after police find man dead inside a Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after officers found a man dead inside a home on Thursday night. Police responded to a 911 call at 10:13 p.m. from a residence in the 1300 block of East Fairbanks Street, reporting someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man found dead in Tacoma home after reports of shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday night. At 10:13 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone who was shot in the 1300 block of East Fairbanks. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the home.
TACOMA, WA
khqa.com

8-year-old shoots brother, 9, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (KOMO) — A young boy shot his older brother while handling a handgun inside their family's apartment on Thursday morning, police say. The Federal Way Police Department investigated the incident, which occurred just before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex. Police said the 8-year-old boy shot...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Murder charge filed against man accused of killing Tacoma mother

TACOMA, Wash. - The man accused of killing a 24-year-old Tacoma mother has been charged with murder. On Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Tellieun Marquez Harvey with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Tacoma police responded to the...
TACOMA, WA
truecrimedaily

Washington man accused of fatally beating roommate because candy wrapper made noise

KENT, Wash. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally beating his 60-year-old roommate over a noise complaint at a "transitional home." According to KOMO-TV, officers from the Kent Police Department responded to the 27600 block of 123 Ave. SE to a report of a fight. By the time they arrived, authorities reportedly found the victim, 60-year-old Danny Jones, unconscious on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene, KOMO reports.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

9-year-old boy shot by younger brother in Federal Way

A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being shot by his younger brother in Federal Way. Police say just before 8 a.m., the 8-year-old brother was handling a handgun when he accidentally shot the 9-year-old. Officers rendered aid on the scene before the child was flown to...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

2 rescued during hours-long standoff in Duvall, suspect in custody

DUVALL, Wash. - Two people were safely rescued from a home in Duvall where a family member barricaded himself inside with the pair. Around 3:45 p.m., King County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 20200 block of Mountain View Road NE near Duvall for reports of a domestic disturbance and shots fired.
DUVALL, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks witnesses in drive by shooting incident on SR 167 in Kent

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol detectives seeking anyone who witnessed a drive by shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent Wednesday. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to reports of a shooting on northbound State Route 167 just south of I-405. When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle with at least four bullet holes on the right shoulder of the road.
KENT, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myeverettnews.com

Foul Play Not Suspected After Body Found In Bus Bay At Everett Station

A sad incident this morning as commuters arriving early at Everett Station discovered the body of a man in one of the bus bays. Everett Police and Fire were notified about 5:45 AM of the discovery. Everett Police Public Information Officer Kerby Duncan told MyEverettNews.com the following via email:. “An...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police search for 3 suspects who robbed multiple people at gunpoint

SEATTLE - Detectives are searching for a group of suspects who stole three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill on Wednesday. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at 12:05 a.m., three suspects approached a man at a gas station near Rainier Ave. S. and S. Charlestown St., pointed guns at him and stole his minivan. As the suspects drove away, they ripped the still-attached gas hose from the pump, striking the victim and knocking him to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 hospitalized after separate stabbings in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are investigating two separate stabbings in King County on Thursday morning. At about 2 a.m. in Tukwila near the Light Rail Station, police told FOX 13 News that a man was stabbed in the stomach and taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Have you seen this missing Tacoma girl?

TACOMA, Wash. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in help locating a missing girl out of Tacoma. Allison Huffman was last seen May 7, 2022. Allison, 16, was born on Dec. 17, 2005. She is described as a white female...
TACOMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Noisy candy wrapper leads to fatal fight between roommates, Washington police say

KENT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of killing his roommate after the crinkling of a candy bar wrapper led to a fight between the two men, authorities said. Phillip Alan Frazier, 58, of Kent, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Danny L. Jones on May 12, according to King County online court documents. Frazier’s bail has been set at $4 million, according to KIRO-TV.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives investigate after city worker discovers bones in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a city employee discovered bones in a wetlands area Wednesday morning, a state anthropologist determined they are likely human. According to Bellevue Police Department (BPD), a City of Bellevue employee found some bones while conducting maintenance near Kelsey Creek on 150th Pl. NE...
BELLEVUE, WA

