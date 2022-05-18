Mother of 3 found dead inside Tacoma apartment

SEATTLE - Detectives are searching for a group of suspects who stole three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill on Wednesday. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at 12:05 a.m., three suspects approached a man at a gas station near Rainier Ave. S. and S. Charlestown St., pointed guns at him and stole his minivan. As the suspects drove away, they ripped the still-attached gas hose from the pump, striking the victim and knocking him to the ground.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO