Buchanan won't seek second term as secretary of state, Dockstader to seek post

CHEYENNE – Ed Buchanan announced by email Tuesday that he will not seek a second term as Wyoming’s secretary of state. State Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, announced the same day that he plans to run for the position.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Wyoming as your secretary of state. Recently, the opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in my hometown of Torrington,” Buchanan said in the news release from his office. “While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the secretary of state, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office. After much prayer and contemplation, I have decided not to seek re-election as secretary of state.”

Buchanan had announced last month that he would be running for re-election. He made that announcement before the opening for a judgeship in the Eighth Judicial District presented itself, however. {span}The Eighth District covers Platte, Goshen, Converse and Niobrara counties.{/span}

“I am thankful to the people of Wyoming who gave me this amazing opportunity and to the incredible staff at the Secretary of State’s Office who worked diligently to reach the goals we set,” Buchanan said Tuesday. “Stepping away from this role has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Buchanan highlighted some things he and his staff accomplished during his tenure as secretary of state, which began in March 2018.

“During my tenure as the secretary of state, our office saw year-to-year revenue increases of over 9% each year in our business division. We also deployed secure and efficient election equipment for the 2020 election season and updated our election code, culminating in the passage of Voter ID,” he said. “My office participated in a major update to notary laws in Wyoming, as well as a rewrite of our securities laws. ... We did this all without interruption, remaining open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Buchanan was appointed by former Gov. Matt Mead to fill the position vacated by Ed Murray, who resigned in February 2018. Wyoming voters elected to keep Buchanan in the position that November.

Buchanan will continue to fulfill his current term while also undertaking the application process for the upcoming vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District.

It is a position he has sought previously. In 2015, Buchanan was one of the top three candidates recommended by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Mead ultimately picked Patrick W. Korell to serve as district judge, and it is his departure that was announced May 4.