JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release surveillance images of the suspect’s car in a shooting that happened shortly after 6 pm Monday. Police say this vehicle — believed to be a black Ford Taurus SHO — was apparently driven by a person involved in a shooting at Fifth and Connor in Joplin. Authorities say it has a distinctive exhaust system and wheels. Police have yet to identify the person. They also say 46-year-old Kenneth Mathews of Joplin was killed in that shooting. A second victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. If you have any information about the shooting or vehicle — please contact the police. For more information on this shooting, go to our website.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO