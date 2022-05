Brittny and Jenson Button’s careers have been nothing if not the product of hard work. Yet, for the former professional model and 2009 Formula One world champion, their new vacation home in Palm Springs is the epitome of happenstance. “We were in Palm Springs for a weekend and almost immediately felt that the people, the place, the architecture [were] all so incredible,” explains Brittny, who recently wed Jenson. “We decided it would be a great place to own a home. But when we looked at the market, nothing caught our eye.”

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO