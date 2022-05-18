Vardaman tops Taylorsville 4-2 in Game 1 of 1A softball championship series

OXFORD, Miss. – Former Ole Miss assistant coach Calvin Magee passed away Friday. He was 59. Magee coached tight ends for the Rebels in 2019. The New Orleans native also coached at South Florida, West Virginia, New Mexico, Michigan, Pitt, Arizona, and Duke in his career. At the time of his death of a suspected heart attack which occurred Sunday, Magee was the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville (Ala.) State after being hired by Gamecocks’ coach and former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
