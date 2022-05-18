Woodland Park reopens after homeless encampment removal | FOX 13 Seattle

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to man who killed three tavern workers during a robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after closing time, using extension cords to tie up three women and two men who were cleaning up. They forced the women to undress and brought the men into a walk-in cooler, where Pauley executed them with a revolver.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO