Woodland Park reopens after homeless encampment removal | FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The decision makers in charge of the region’s homelessness efforts have tipped their hand to a new strategy regarding encampment removals - no shelter, no sweep. "We don’t do sweeps here in Seattle" Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Thursday, touting the successes of the recent camp removal at Woodland Park.
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is revealing the results of a months-long process to clean up Woodland Park. At one point, it was estimated that more than a hundred people were living there. It looks much different today, and the Mayor says the city is working toward sustainable...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Friday dropped the vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers - just ahead of wildfire season. Inslee said workers who perform exterior maintenance, landscape contractors, those working outdoor constructions sites, and contractors who fight wildfires are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
When the city removed a large, longstanding encampment from Woodland Park last week, elected officials announced that they were able to refer almost everyone on site to shelter, an achievement they said was only possible because of long-term efforts to identify and provide personalized outreach to the people living in the park.
High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Rising prices due to inflation on top of the stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are putting a financial strain on so many people. Many are seeking services to find their next meal and basic hygiene necessities. Food banks in Washington are experiencing an intensified demand as families struggle to pay higher prices for groceries.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE — Seattle Central College went into lockdown on Friday at the Capitol Hill campus. Around 12:30 p.m., the college emailed students and staff the following:. Seattle Central College Main Campus: This is an emergency lockdown. Head to the nearest office or classroom, lock the door and remain there until you receive an “All Clear” message. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
Bellingham, wash. - The bright sun and nice temperatures are expected to drive thousands of people to local trails this weekend, but vehicle prowls have been a growing concern for those heading out to enjoy a hike. In the Bellingham area, police say reports of car prowls across the city...
TACOMA, Wash. — A homeless encampment in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is in the process of being removed. City officials said the camp has become a safety hazard and is the cause of a high number of 911 calls, mostly for fires and shots fired. The removal process for...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to man who killed three tavern workers during a robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after closing time, using extension cords to tie up three women and two men who were cleaning up. They forced the women to undress and brought the men into a walk-in cooler, where Pauley executed them with a revolver.
SEATTLE — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Link light rail train Wednesday afternoon in south Seattle. Seattle firefighters were called to the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South for a collision involving a person and a light rail train. Firefighters tweeted that a...
SEATTLE - For outdoor enthusiasts looking to hit some Seattle-area trails, a King County service is returning again this year to shuttle hikers to trails. King County shuttle service Trailhead Direct allows you to get to certain trails without taking a car. Hikers can hop on at Broadway and East...
Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and created havoc with traffic. As of 10:47 p.m., 5,420 customers were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Affected areas included Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. By early Thursday morning, PSE only reported 784 customers without power.
BREMERTON, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee and Nuria Fernandez, head of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Kitsap Transit's new Silverdale Transit Center (STC) Thursday. According to Kitsap Transit, the new STC, located near Ridgetop Boulevard. NW and NW Waaga Way, will be the first...
SEATTLE — Seattle's Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will have reduced hours this summer. The shortened hours are being tested by Seattle Parks and Recreation to address "dangerous and/or illegal behavior" that has been reported in the summer evenings at the two parks. The beach hours will be 4...
On May 3rd, Gov. Inslee's office organized a pro-abortion rally in a Seattle park, following the leak of information that the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Inslee's office organized the rally, source confirms. Mike Faulk, Inslee's Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director, confirmed in an email...
