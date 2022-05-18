ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Woodland Park reopens after homeless encampment removal | FOX 13 Seattle

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

After a weeklong sweep of a homeless camp,...

www.q13fox.com

q13fox.com

Inslee drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers, wildland firefighters

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Friday dropped the vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers - just ahead of wildfire season. Inslee said workers who perform exterior maintenance, landscape contractors, those working outdoor constructions sites, and contractors who fight wildfires are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dramatic water rescue on Lake Washington saves two adults, toddler

High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Lake Stevens Food Bank turns to community to help raise money for new building

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Rising prices due to inflation on top of the stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are putting a financial strain on so many people. Many are seeking services to find their next meal and basic hygiene necessities. Food banks in Washington are experiencing an intensified demand as families struggle to pay higher prices for groceries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
#Woodland Park
q13fox.com

People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Central College under lockdown in Capitol Hill: 'This is not a drill'

SEATTLE — Seattle Central College went into lockdown on Friday at the Capitol Hill campus. Around 12:30 p.m., the college emailed students and staff the following:. Seattle Central College Main Campus: This is an emergency lockdown. Head to the nearest office or classroom, lock the door and remain there until you receive an “All Clear” message. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
q13fox.com

Parole canceled for man who killed 3 in Washington state bar

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to man who killed three tavern workers during a robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after closing time, using extension cords to tie up three women and two men who were cleaning up. They forced the women to undress and brought the men into a walk-in cooler, where Pauley executed them with a revolver.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Windstorm cuts power to thousands around Puget Sound

Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and created havoc with traffic. As of 10:47 p.m., 5,420 customers were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Affected areas included Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. By early Thursday morning, PSE only reported 784 customers without power.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Transit to break ground on new transit center in Silverdale

BREMERTON, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee and Nuria Fernandez, head of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Kitsap Transit's new Silverdale Transit Center (STC) Thursday. According to Kitsap Transit, the new STC, located near Ridgetop Boulevard. NW and NW Waaga Way, will be the first...
SILVERDALE, WA

