ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro Tests Positive for COVID

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Announced Today Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. The...

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Democratic#State

Comments / 0

Community Policy