ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here's how to watch the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i40Xw_0fhZnrYO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFbm5_0fhZnrYO00
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Getty/Getty

  • The Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial is being livestreamed from a Virginia courtroom.
  • Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018. Heard has countersued.
  • Closing arguments are set for Friday, May 27, after which the jury will begin deliberating.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both concluded testifying in Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Heard. But there is still more than a week of expected court proceedings left in the high-profile trial that has captured the internet's attention.

The case is being litigated in Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse, but proceedings have been livestreamed since the start, allowing members of the public to follow along in real-time.

Several outlets are streaming testimony from inside the courtroom, including Court TV and Law & Crime Network. The link below offers a livestream of court proceedings which typically run from 9 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET each weekday.

Watch the trial in real time

At the center of the case is Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed , in which she discussed her alleged experience as a survivor of domestic and sexual violence and the vitriol she says she received as a result of speaking publicly about it. The piece did not name Depp directly.

Depp has accused Heard of ruining his reputation and career by insinuating in the op-ed that he abused her. An attorney for the actor said in opening statements that the publication "falsely and unfairly characterized Mr. Depp as a villain." Heard has denied Depp's defamation allegations and says in a $100 million counterclaim that he violently assaulted her multiple times before and during their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016. Depp has denied the claims.

For more than a month, Depp, Heard, and several other witnesses have described the couple's tumultuous relationship in searing and sometimes graphic detail.

Last month, Judge Penney S. Azcarate set closing arguments for Friday, May 27, after which the jury will begin deliberating.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
StyleCaster

There’s a Theory Johnny Is Dating a Lawyer From His Amber Trial—Here’s if They Have More Than a ‘Friendship’

Click here to read the full article. Objection. Many fans on social media are speculating that Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Is this theory true? Rumors of the lawyer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star started circulating on TikTok. The two were seen chuckling with each other in one clip posted onthe platform, and another TikTok highlighted that the pair were seen shaking hands in lieu of a hug. Despite all of these clues, Johnny and Camille are merely just colleagues. A source close to the lawyer told TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Crime#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Amber Heard smiles in 2016 deposition when asked about audio of her admitting to striking Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was caught on camera smiling and rolling her eyes in a resurfaced 2016 deposition where she was questioned about hitting Johnny Depp.Jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, were shown a clip from Ms Heard’s 13 August 2016 deposition on Tuesday, in which she is seen listening to an audio conversation between herself and Mr Depp.In the audio, the couple are discussing an alleged fight where Mr Depp repeatedly accuses his wife of punching him. Ms Heard is heard denying punching him, saying that Mr Depp pushed a bathroom door into her toes...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Dakota Johnson notices co-star’s finger injury in resurfaced video amid Amber Heard trial

A video that shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger has resurfaced in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.Depp has claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.A TikTok user has posted a video from that year which shows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at a press conference with Johnson.At the time, the actors were promoting their film Black Mass at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival.The short clip shows the Fifty Shades of Grey star looking...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Everything Johnny Depp’s Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and More Have Said About Him Through the Years

Looking back. Johnny Depp has had several high-profile relationships and breakups throughout the years, which have remained poignant memories for many of his famous exes. “The first big thing I acted in was Cheers – and my first love, little Johnny Depp, was waiting outside the door,” Sherilyn Fenn — who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean star between […]
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

407K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy