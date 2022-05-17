ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2000 Baltimore Ravens to be featured on ESPN’s ’30 for 30′ series

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0F5G_0fhZneKB00

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens were a popcorn-worthy time. Long before we streamed highlights on our cell phones and could catch a game on multiple tech gadgets, the NFL world sat around and watched Ray Lewis and Co. absolutely dominate their opponents.

Perhaps boasting one of the best defenses in league history, Baltimore yielded an average of 10.3 points per game during the regular season. Led by the likes of Lewis, Rod Woodson, Jamie Sharper, Duane Starks, Chris McAlister, Peter Boulware and Tony Siragusa, this unit acted as an imposing force.

All of it came to a culmination in a blowout 34-7 win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV back in January of 2001.

ESPN is now going to pay homage to this team, its characters and the off-field drama that defined that era of Ravens football in a soon-to-be released documentary.

The four-letter network announced on Tuesday that it has started production on a documentary under the umbrella of its awesome “30 for 30” series.

“ESPN Films today announced that production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game.

No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever.”

ESPN announcement on Baltimore Ravens 30 for 30 production

The documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber with Erik Powers producing it. ESPN Films and NFL Films will act as executive producers for the yet-to-be-named project.

NFL films presence is interesting in that the first season of “ Hard Knocks ” focused on the 2001 Baltimore Ravens as they attempted to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Related: Baltimore Ravens 2022 schedule and predictions

Baltimore Ravens’ 30 for 30 documentary won’t be without drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjUtM_0fhZneKB00
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Following a Super Bowl party in Atlanta one year before Ray Lewis’ Ravens took out the Giants, a fight broke out between the Hall of Fame linebacker and another group of people.

Two individuals by the name of Jacinth Baker and Richard Lollar were stabbed to death in the fight. After the Atlanta police questioned Lewis and his companions, Reginald Oakley and Joseph Sweeting, the three were arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Two weeks into the murder trial, Lewis’ attorneys negotiated a plea agreement in which the murder charges were dismissed in exchange for his testimony against the co-defendents. In the end, Lewis was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Given the previous iterations of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, there’s every reason to believe that this will be covered in detail.

Again, these Baltimore Ravens of 2000-01 will be a popcorn-worthy time for the football consumer in us.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Opens Up About Erin Andrews: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN. None, though, were tougher than the call he had to make to Erin Andrews. The legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said that Andrews has become like a sister to him and Buck (who also left for ESPN).
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Starks
Person
Tony Siragusa
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Ray Lewis
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Films#American Football#The New York Giants#Espn Films
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Fans Will Be Pumped About An Upcoming Documentary

To this day, tenacious defense is part of the Baltimore Ravens‘ calling card. Even if they have the versatile Lamar Jackson on offense, they also have stalwarts on the defensive unit like Calais Campbell, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Peters, and Marlon Humphrey. They also prioritized that side of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy