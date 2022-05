SPD robbery detectives are searching for a group of suspects who stolen three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill on Wednesday. At 12:05 AM on Wednesday, the three suspects approached a man at a gas station in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South, pointed guns at the man, and stole his minivan. As the suspects drove away in the stolen van, they ripped the still-attached gas hose from the pump, striking the victim and knocking him to the ground.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO