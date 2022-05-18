ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Is Welcomed By ABC To Host Next Year's Oscars: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Will Smith takes a step back and reportedly reassesses what landed him on the wrong side of Hollywood, things are looking up for Chris Rock. The comedian was the victim of Smith's Academy Awards smack that stunned the industry, but it was reported that the Fresh Prince icon was somewhere...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Last Talk Show Guest Is an A-Lister

As Ellen DeGeneres prepares to close the chapter on her long-running talk show, she is throwing it back to the past. The comedian famously kicked off The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2003 by interviewing Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that things are coming full-circle, with Anniston set to become the final guest on Ellen when it airs its series finale on Thursday, May 26. The appearance will mark Anniston's 20th time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Abc
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Moesha' Star to Host Talk Show

Every Moesha fan is familiar with the crazy love story between Moesha (Brandy) and Q (Fredro Starr). She was the good girl who made straight A's and never skipped curfew until she began canoodling with New York transfer student Quinten "Q" Brooks her sophomore year. For a full season, fans sat on edge as Moesha rebelled against her girl next door image for the bad boy she thought she couldn't live without. Eventually, they split, reconciled during her college years, and ultimately called it quits once more when she realized their lifestyles differed too much. But fans always rooted for Q to return and sweep Moesha off her feet again, this time reformed. Thanks to Netflix, old and new fans alike can enjoy their young love story. In real life, Starr was similar to his on-screen image, even having a dream of being a rap superstar as his character did. Now, Starr is using his platform to help others.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Karrine Steffans Recalls Dating Bow Wow & Lil Wayne While Married

She branded her name in Hip Hop and pop culture infamy when she touted her "Superhead" antics and Karrine Steffans's history is being revisited once again. She made millions from sharing her alleged sexcapades stories that she has claimed involved Ja Rule, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Usher, Diddy, and more. Steffans visited the Good Moms Bad Choices where she reflected on a time when she was married while allegedly dating Bow Wow and Lil Wayne. She has shared stories about them in the past, but this one caught listeners by surprise.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy