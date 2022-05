ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of miles apart on the other side of the state but connected by one thing: faith. Pastor Nicolle Harris of the Duryee Memorial AME Zion Church in Schenectady says in passing at conferences, she would see one of the victims of last Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. But, it is […]

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO