Amazon delivers good news to Marshall Middle School teacher

LYNN — Tymond Tran, a middle school computer science teacher at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, is Amazon’s “Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award” recipient.

The company’s announcement last Friday said the Lynn educator was selected out of thousands of eligible teachers for the award.

The recognition comes with a $5,000 cash award, and the middle school received $25,000 to replace aging computer equipment, Amazon said in a news release.

According to Amazon’s website, The Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Awards “honor and recognize all-star teachers working diligently to help students in underserved and under-represented communities pursue futures in computer science and robotics.”

Tran initiated a computer science training program at Marshall so that the school could offer computer science classes to students for the first time.

He adapted his program to students’ varied interests, proficiency levels, and learning requirements by introducing lesson methods, including tiered instruction and a technique called “scaffolds.”

After being picked to be one of the ten teachers across the country to receive the Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award, Tran’s colleagues surprised him with an Amazon box filled with Amazon Future Engineer swag.

