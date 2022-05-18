Buffaloes add junior college All-American after drama

DENVER (CBS4)– It was a long, cold ceremony for Evergreen High School seniors who braved the rain and snow during their commencement at Red Rocks on Friday morning. Their graduation was the only one scheduled for Red Rocks on Friday that wasn’t moved to an indoor location. (credit: CBS) One graduate told CBS4 that the snow is the perfect ending to an unprecedented 4 years of high school. And some parents said that it’s important to keep things in perspective. (credit: CBS) “Obviously the weather… it would have been nicer if it was sunny and warm out, but so what? it probably will be tomorrow and it was okay, all the kids were happy and it was great to see them. There was a lot of good energy today and it was just really fun being here,” said parent David Booth. (credit: CBS) Both Chatfield and Columbine high schools decided to move their commencement from Red Rocks to an indoor venue.

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO