Buffaloes add junior college All-American after drama

More school records were broken this week as the Berthoud High School (BHS) track team heads into the state meet later this week. Tate Bothun broke one of the oldest records on the board in the boys’ 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:31. The previous record of 4:32.70 was set in 1981 by S. Hartley. Bothun broke the record at the Randall Hess Invite last Saturday. His race strategy was to follow Caden Schweer of Severance who was also going for a record setting time for his school. Bothun kept close to Schweer and then accelerated on the final lap, closing in one of his fastest finishes ever. Bothun left Schweer far behind and almost caught Joe Houdeshell of Poudre High for the win. Although he placed second, Bothun was elated. His previous best was 4:45.
