ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

High School Students Aspiring To Enter Medical Field Learn Surgical Skills On Field Trip To UC Davis Medical Center

By Rachel Wulff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSkJN_0fhZlarh00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seniors from one Oak Park high school took a field trip to UC Davis Medical Center, charting their potential careers in the field of medicine.

Rachel Segundo was drilling down on her surgical skills. This senior at Sacramento Charter High School is heading to Sacramento State, hoping to enter the medical field.

“I want to be a gynecologist,” she said. “I’ve always liked learning about the body, and I’m a female and I liked learning about my own body.”

This hands-on experience was headed up by head and neck surgeons and residents at the hospital.

Steven Dennis is a fifth-year resident who says motivation and drive make a great surgeon, but so does creativity.

“There’s so many different variables, so many different nuances to each person,” Dennis said. “And we’re doing lots of surgeries that are quality of life, bring back quality of life, so you have to cater the surgery to the person and what’s important to them.”

Dennis added, “So if we’re just fixing a broken jaw — let’s say after an accident — that’s usually a 2- to 3-hour surgery.”

Nearby, Dr. Andrew Birkeland worked with students Josh and Lamont.

Not all students are interested in medicine, but screwing metal plates into skull models helps them better understand what it takes.

“Sometimes from our cancer surgeries, if we’re taking parts of the jaw out — taking out the lymph nodes in the neck and then borrowing parts from other parts of the body to rebuild the jaw, and then putting the plate on — that’s about a 10- to 14-hour surgery,” Birkeland said.

Segundo was soaking in the learning experience.

“I like to be hands-on. It felt awesome. I kind of like this,” she said.

Segundo was glad for the opportunity to partner with some of the best and bring in other students into the health care industry just like her. Hispanics make up less than 6% of physicians. Blacks, less than five.

This was the second one of these field trips with this high school. UC Davis Medical Center hopes to make it a tradition every year.

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove High Class of ‘71 celebrates 50th reunion

Elk Grove High School’s Class of 1971 was finally able to hold their 50th reunion last weekend in the pavilion at Elk Grove Regional Park. As one of the many events delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class’s milestone reunion was originally planned to be held last October. It was instead held during the evening of Saturday, May 14.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

West Campus High School vice principal, who was victim of racist incident, resigning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Campus High School vice principal is resigning after she was the victim of racist messages in 2021. The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed the resignation will be effective June 17 with ABC10, however, few details from the district have been released at this time. ABC10 also reached out Dr. Elysse Versher, the vice principal resigning, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sac State Kicks Off First In-Person Commencement In More Than 2 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State kicked off its first formal commencement in two years. A record nine thousand graduates are expected to walk the stage this weekend — despite what Mother Nature had in store. Wicked winds whipped as families arrived at the Golden 1 Center. Ramona Baird-Moyer was one of the first in line for Sac State’s first formal in-person commencement ceremony in two years. Her son, Richard, was one of the thousands holding onto their caps and gowns outside as tables overturned and umbrellas upended. “This day is more for her,” he said. Inside, graduates from fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Education
City
Lamont, CA
City
Davis, CA
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Own Your Light’: Woodland Native Juan Acosta Drives Conversation On National Stage About Mental Health Awareness And Action

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Mental Health Action Day, we met a young Woodland man who turned his own pain into purpose as he’s driving the conversation about mental health from awareness to action, not just here at home, but at the White House. “I used to close my door and cry into my pillow because I didn’t want anyone in my family to hear me,” Juan Acosta said. For Acosta, 25, grief and gratitude didn’t always coexist. “I started getting a lot of physical symptoms of anxiety — my stomach hurt, I didn’t want to be in class — and that is when...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Paramedic Called To Sacramento Middle School After Student Passes Pot Edibles To Classmates

ROSEMONT (CBS13) — An investigation is underway at a Rosemont-area middle school after a student passed pot edibles to classmates, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Tuesday. Paramedics were called to Albert Einstein Middle School earlier in the day after the marijuana edibles were passed to what school officials say was a “small number” of students. At least one student got sick. The district said students who knowingly distributed or consumed the edibles will receive appropriate disciplinary action. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating. Earlier this month, the Twin Rivers Unified School District said a fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students. That happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. There were not any reports of any students being sick.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis Medical Center#Medical School#Field Trips#Highschool
CBS Sacramento

N-Word Spraypainted Near Monterey Trail Baseball Field

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Racist graffiti was found spraypainted on a structure at an Elk Grove high school. The n-word was found on the backstop of a baseball diamond at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove Thursday morning. The custodial crew quickly removed the offensive words. A representative from Elk Grove Unified said the district investigated the incident and notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation done by the sheriff’s office said the incident is not a hate crime and wasn’t a direct threat as saying the n-word is not a hate crime.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Young People Should Be Receiving Support Now’: Woodland Man Speaks At First-Ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum At White House

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A new movement was empowering conversations on youth mental health at the White House on Wednesday as part of the first-ever mental health youth action forum. The goal is to help young people embrace conversations about mental health and not shy away from getting help. Among those speaking at the event was a young Woodland man and mental health activist. Juan Acosta, who walked between First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and superstar Selena Gomez, was one of 30 activists at the White House trying to change the way we talk about youth mental health. “My biggest belief in the mental...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Mascot Change Vote Gets Endorsement From Congressman: ‘It Must Moove On From The Old’

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students have voted and they want to change the school’s mascot from a horse to a cow. But it’s not a done deal – at least, not yet. Gunrock, the current mascot, has been around for nearly a century. But the group of undergrads behind the Cow4Mascot campaign say a cow will create more school spirit. “Because with the pandemic, there was a lot of school spirit that I think UC Davis lost because almost half the campus – half the student body – was never on campus. And I think our motivation here was creating something interesting,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CIF Bans Fans From Next Del Campo-Buhach Colony Playoff Game After Parents-Umpires Fight; School Fighting Forfeit Over Separate Infraction

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – School district officials and parents are crying foul over the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s proposed decision to ban fans from the next Del Campo-Buhach Colony baseball playoff game. The proposed ban comes after a parking lot scuffle between parents and an umpire after Monday’s game in Carmichael. San Juan Unified officials say no Del Campo parents were involved in the fight, yet the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has reportedly proposed to ban all fans from the next game. The league is also trying to move the game to a different site – an unnecessary burden for the school and families, the district argues. District officials say CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has also proposed that Del Campo forfeit Monday’s win due to players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes. Del Campo students, parents and staff will be protesting the proposals at a briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The next game Del Campo-Buhach Colony game is scheduled to happen Thursday, but no location has been determined yet.
CARMICHAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Sees COVID-19 Spike, But Not Considering Mask Mandate

DAVIS (CBS13) — For about a week, Yolo County’s community transmission of COVID-19 has remained high. “COVID-19 has not gone away as much as we all want it to,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, the public health officer for the county. The positivity rate jumped from 2.1% to 3% this week in Yolo County, which is not even the whole picture because of at-home tests. “We know that the numbers we’re reporting are an underestimate,” said Dr. Sisson. “We just don’t have a great sense of how much of an underestimate they are.” But Yolo officials are not ready to reinstate a mask mandate, partly...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Town Of Paradise Celebrates New Walkability Upgrades Near Elementary School

PARADISE (CBS13) — Yesterday, students and city officials celebrated after a safety project that promised to improve walkability near a Paradise Elementary School was completed. At a special ceremony, students ran through a ribbon on one of the new sidewalks. City officials gathered to celebrate the new state-of-the-art facilities built at Paradise Ridge Elementary. Director of Public Works Marc Mattox had this to say about the renovation. “The plan was to build a facility on the school side of the street that serves both bicyclists and pedestrians in a much safer manner” The sidewalks were built as part of the Safe Routes To School Project.
PARADISE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Team Cow Declares Victory In Vote To Change UC Davis Mascot

DAVIS (CBS13) – Team cow has triumphed over team horse at UC Davis. On Monday, the Cow 4 Mascot campaign declared victory in the vote over whether to change the university’s mascot with a 2,532 to 936 tally in favor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make UC Davis mascot a cow (@cow4mascot) The campaign pushed to unseat Gunrock the Mustang and bring in a bovine instead. UC Davis students voted on the choice as part of their student elections last week. Voting ended on Saturday. With the change now approved by undergraduates, the campaign says they will be meeting with the Cal Aggie Alumni Association and the school administration. Some new names have already been thrown out as a replacement for Gunrock, including Bossy the Cow, Agnes, and Hugh Heffer. Keeping the name Gunrock is also a possibility. If UC Davis follows through with the change, it would be one of the few colleges with a cow mascot (the only other one currently being Williams College’s Purple Cow). At least 10 other colleges around the US have a horse as either the mascot or part of it.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Have Busy Day Battling Several Blazes Across The Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were out in droves on Friday battling several fires across the Sacramento region on what was a red flag warning day. The largest of the fires was burning near the community of Dunnigan in Yolo County. That vegetation fire grew to 120 acres and forward progress was stopped late in the afternoon. Cal Fire said more than 100 firefighters were involved in the firefight, which unfolded in the area of County Roads 85 and 11. Near Camptonville in Yuba County, evacuations were ordered for people in Zone YUB-E097 as crews were still working into the evening hours to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

120-Acre Vegetation Fire In Yolo County Now 80% Contained; Forward Progress Stopped

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dunnigan Fire burning in Yolo County: 4:25 p.m. Cal Fire said forward progress on the Dunnigan fire has been stopped. The fire remains at 120 acres burned and containment again rose to 80%. High winds made the firefight difficult, and Cal Fire said at its highest point, more than 100 firefighters were on scene. 3:50 p.m. Cal Fire said that the total acreage burned has not changed but containment has gone up to 75%. 2:35 p.m. Cal Fire is reporting that the wildfire has grown to 120 acres but is now 50 percent contained. 1:46 p.m. Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Yolo County that has quickly grown to 100 acres on Friday. #DunniganFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 100 acre vegetation fire near the area of 24000 block of County Road 11, Dunnigan. If traveling in the area use caution. Updates to follow. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/YnIgNTsUmL — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2022 The fire is burning near County Roads 85 and 11, southwest of the community of Dunnigan. A plume of smoke can be seen for miles around as the fire moves through vegetation. Updates to follow. 
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We Want To Take An Innovated Approach’: Sacramento City Pilot Project Sets Aside $1M For Community To Spend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What would you do with a million dollars? That’s the question people in south Sacramento were asked as part of a new city pilot project. Neighbors got together for an economic experiment in Sacramento. “It’s really about bringing government closer to the people,” said City Councilmember Mai Vang. It’s called participatory budgeting — giving back the power of the purse to the community. “I’m an average everyday person and I think that’s who you’re supposed to ask,” said Kai Boone who loves in the Meadowview neighborhood. For the first time, Sacramento city leaders have set aside a pot of $1 million in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy