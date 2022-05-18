ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday.

Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said.

Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below.

Shirley J. Horton Shirley J. Horton, 19 (credit: Roseville Police Department) Andrew Aguiar Andrew Aguiar, 21 (credit: Roseville Police Department)

Investigators still don’t know what led to the fight. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

The fight happened before 3 a.m. Monday at a hotel on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Placer County confirmed that the site was a Project Roomkey site and that the man killed was a resident there.

“Our staff and residents are mourning the loss of one of our residents at the COVID shelter site,” said Rob Oldham, the director of Placer County Health and Human Services.

The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility run by Oldham’s department. The federally funded initiative supports unhoused people facing COVID-19-related risks.

The killing is weighing heavily on nearby business owners who are concerned about growing crime in the area.

One business owner who was not willing to share her name is in charge of a dance studio next to the hotel. She was concerned the neighboring facility has created more crime for the area with no additional security.

“There’s just a lot of frustrating things that happen when you have children being approached by homeless people day in and day out when they leave the business,” she said. “We do not see security come through here. I think the pivot came during COVID.”

We asked Roseville police if crime rates have gone up since the facility opened at the beginning of the pandemic. Despite neighbors’ concerns, police data shows between February 2021 and February 2022, there have been 27 calls for help in the area and only five have come directly from the hotel itself.

megadeth
3d ago

more to come when it becomes permanent housing for homeless. It was once a very nice hotel. sad for the local residents like myself.

Michael Mills
3d ago

just give them a place to live at your expense and they will turn their life around, hahaha

