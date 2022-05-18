ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Group promotes 'No Mow May'

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgG0u_0fhZkuNc00

A month-long challenge is getting some viral attention. It's asking people to put a temporary pause on a chore many of us do weekly. Those encouraging the challenge say taking part could have a good environmental impact.

Typically, at some point in the week, the yard gets mowed. It's kept trim and neat just like the rest of the neighborhood.

But what if you didn't mow this week? What if you didn't mow at all during the entire month of May?

No Mow May is a movement that started in the UK and is now getting online discussion everywhere, including local forums like Rewild Nashville.

"During the month of May, the reason this is beneficial is because many bees and other pollinators begin to become active," said Matthew Shepherd of the environmental nonprofit Xerces Society. "They really need their nectar sources. By allowing your lawn to grow, it's a real boost at a critical time of year."

Many have expressed concerns about what homeowner's associations would do if they were to participate in No Mow May. Some said they fear someone would turn them in to codes.

"That's really tricky because we don't have the ability to change code," said Shepherd.

There have been some cities that made adjustments for the month of May.

"Appleton, Wisconsin — they took a couple of years to be able to get the rule changes through their city council," said Shepherd. "If you don't mow in May, no one's going to take any action."

NewsChannel 5 asked Shepherd how he sees the long-term impact of No Mow May.

"It'll be changes in the landscape," said Shepherd. "The longer grass, the flowers will encourage more bees and butterflies to come back in, and it's not just pollinators. In Nashville, you have fireflies. People say, 'I don't see them like like I used to.' By bringing a little more wildness back in, we're going to bring benefit to way more than just the bees."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Dozens of parents wait overnight to secure daycare spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 100 Nashville parents waited hours in line, some overnight, to secure a spot at a new daycare Friday. “Having my first baby this fall, and want to make sure we can get her into a good daycare,” Corey Pettit explained from the front of the Primrose School enrollment line.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shepherd
wgnsradio.com

Indoor Entertainment-Food, Plus Outdoor Amphitheater

(MURFREESBORO) At a press conference in the Murfreesboro City Hall's Rotunda, Mayor Shane McFarland announced that a $40-million corporate investment on city owned property at the intersection of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard would feature a 25,000 square foot indoor entertainment venue with food and drink services as well as an and outdoor amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Metro Public Health issues dire fentanyl warning for Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Public Health issued a dire warning Friday about increasingly deadly Fentanyl overdoses in the Downtown Nashville area. The Department sites recent reports indicating individuals were using what they thought to be cocaine prior to overdosing. They say Fentanyl is commonly found as a powder mixture with cocaine or in pill form as counterfeit Oxycodone or Xanax pills.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville parents camp out overnight in hopes of access to child care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Parents in a Nashville community had to camp out overnight in hopes of getting access to childcare services. As Music City continues to grow, services like childcare can be sometimes be a challenge to find. That was the case for the 12 South community where parents camped out since 8 p.m. Thursday night in hopes of enrolling their kids at Primrose School.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#No Mow May#Xerces Society
fox17.com

Urgent call for foster parents in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Youth Villages, a non-profit for children and families in Tennessee, there are almost 8,000 children in foster care in the state and the number continues to rise. Many of these children have experienced trauma due to abuse and/or neglect and are placed in custodial care. May is Foster Care Awareness Month and child welfare agencies, like Youth Villages, are stepping up their efforts to recruit foster families to provide homes for these youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones! Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Tennessee Tribune

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles

COLUMBIA, TN. – Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles raised $453,000 in the first thirty days of his bid for the 5th District Congressional seat. Ogles, who was a late entry into the race, officially became a candidate on April 6th. Mayor Ogles stated, “I am humbled and overwhelmed by...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Two therapists added to growing staff at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee continues to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the regions with the additions of Justin Brothers, physical therapist, and Jeff Gandy, occupational therapist. Brothers, DPT, developed an interest in orthopaedic rehabilitation during his five years spent in the United States Navy...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy