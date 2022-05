SIDNEY – A business once located at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will be reopening June 1 at 505 N. Vandemark Road. Dani’s Boba Tea & Coffee started in the Piqua mall when owner and Sidney resident Lisa Wade became mentally overwhelmed as an in-home health care employee during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wade’s daughter, Danielle, came up with the idea to open the tea and coffee business.

