UPDATE - May 14, 2022: Driver identified as Todd Leopold, in the accident which killed Anthony Williams (Rocklin, CA) This news article has been updated as of May 14, 2022 and can be read here: https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2603456464846/update-driver-identified-as-todd-leopold-in-the-accident-which-killed-anthony-williams-rocklin-ca.