Ziahya Griffin of the Toombs County Lady Bulldogs has signed her letter of intent for a scholarship to play softball for the Savannah State University Tigers. "I chose Savannah State because I wanted to play somewhere close to home. I want to thank my family and coaches for supporting me. I want to study Early Childhood Education and become a teacher and hopefully a softball coach. I am really looking forward to joining the Tiger Nation." Griffin said.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO