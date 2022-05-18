ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Second Church Burglary Reported In Montgomery County In A Week: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying another suspect in the second church burglary reported in the county within a week.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Hughes Methodist Church in the 10700 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton on Friday, May 13.

The suspect, who is described as a hispanic male with dark hair and facial hair, was seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and black shoes, police said.

Just a week ago, another burglary was reported at the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church in Silver Spring. The suspect behind that robbery is described as a White male with dark hair, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a “P” over a skull design, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

It is unclear whether the two robberies are related and what items are being taken from the churches.

Anyone with information regarding either suspect is asked to call the Fourth District Investigative Section at 240-773-5500.

