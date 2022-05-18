ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

Woman arrested in Rainsville for theft, breaking into cars

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to break into several cars in Rainsville.

Rainsville Police say officers responded to a call about a woman trying to break into cars on Chavies Road around 5:19 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found Aaliyah Gabrielle Yother, 19, of Albertville, going through and getting items out of vehicles.

Officers say Yother was charged with unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle, consuming alcohol as a minor, public intoxication, trespassing, and theft of property.

Yother was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $41,500 bond.

