Woman arrested in Rainsville for theft, breaking into cars
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to break into several cars in Rainsville.
Rainsville Police say officers responded to a call about a woman trying to break into cars on Chavies Road around 5:19 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found Aaliyah Gabrielle Yother, 19, of Albertville, going through and getting items out of vehicles.
Officers say Yother was charged with unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle, consuming alcohol as a minor, public intoxication, trespassing, and theft of property.
