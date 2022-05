According to Christopher Hess, MD, PhD, professor and chair of the UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, speed in treatment is critical for patients suffering from a stroke. It can make a difference between successful recovery, permanent disability or even death. UCSF Radiology works on improving workflow and efficient care delivery for better stroke diagnosis and more impactful treatment. This includes MRI and angiography suites such as the ones located at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG), the only Level 1 Trauma Center in San Francisco and a Joint Commission-certified Stroke Center.

