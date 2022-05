PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An extended area of low pressure has buckled the jet stream into Arizona from Canada. As a result, we’re going to get some below-average temperatures into the state, especially in the northern portions of Arizona. In the Valley, afternoon highs for the weekend will be running a couple of degrees below average, and many areas will see overnight lows in the 60s. The pattern will be evident until Tuesday of next week, when a large area of high pressure will push its way in from the west.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO