Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible tonight into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, Upper North Platte River Basin, North Snowy Range Foothills and Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 52 MINUTES AGO