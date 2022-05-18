ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsihW_0fhZhuPp00

Police motorcycle officer hurt in Redwood City crash 01:04

REDWOOD CITY -- A police motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a frightening collision in a Redwood City intersection Tuesday caught on camera.

Security video from a gas station shows the officer entering the intersection of 5th and Bay Streets in Redwood City when she was hit by a blue sedan, sending her flying onto the pavement.

The intersection is a four-way stop, police said.

The officer was rushed to a hospital and there was no immediate word on her injuries. The investigation will focus partly on whether the driver of the car sped through the intersection.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

7-year-old on bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in Fremont

FREMONT -- A young child died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Montrose Avenue in Fremont Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to the police department, on Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Montrose Avenue and hit a 7 year-old on a bicycle. The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene until police arrived. Police said officers and medical personnel provided first aid to the juvenile before he was transported to an area hospital. Despite the efforts of staff, the juvenile unfortunately passed away. Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation into the collision. Traffic is being diverted from the area and detours around the accident scene will likely last into the early morning while police conduct their investigation.  Police said additional details will be made available as the investigation progresses.  
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Armed man refused to leave burning building in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police were “actively engaged” with a person refusing to leave a burning building, according to a tweet midday Friday. A fire broke out at the Winema Common apartment complex around 9 a.m. Friday. The subject who refused to leave prompted authorities to barricade of the area. As of 6 p.m., the […]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Fire breaks out at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Fremont on Friday, authorities said. The blaze broke at just after 9 a.m. at Winema Common and smoke production varied through the morning, police said. Fremont police also arrived at the scene where they encountered a person...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police Motorcycle
KGO

2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a shooting led to a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue, and authorities learned the car involved had been shot at...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch Police: Man targeted in robbery fatally shoots suspect in self-defense

ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old man is dead after being shot in self-defense by another man who he had allegedly tried to rob at an Antioch apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way and determined via interviews and evidence at the scene that the 37-year-old had tried to force a 29-year-old man into an apartment in order to rob him, but the younger man had a firearm and shot him in self-defense, according to police.The 37-year-old man returned fire, striking the 29-year-old in the lower body. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released. The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.                   Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. 
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead following assault and police shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Two men were dead after an aggravated assault and an ensuing officer-involved shooting late Thursday evening near Mariposa Park in the city's Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Mariposa and Owens streets, roughly one block west of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Police tell KPIX they responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress and confronted two men. Officers opened fire a short time later but have not said exactly why.One man died at the scene. A second was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there.  A news release issued early Friday from the San Francisco police did not specify whether both suspects were shot by the police officer."During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the release read.The shooting was being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Citizen App video showed a significant number of police vehicles at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Fremont

A 7-year-old died Friday after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Fremont, police said. The incident occurred near Auto Mall Parkway at Montrose Avenue and Jamestown Road around 3:45 p.m. The 7-year-old boy riding his bike when he was hit by this car, according to witnesses....
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS San Francisco

Antioch mayor charged with 2 counts of DUI following incident in March

ANTIOCH – Prosecutors on Friday announced drunk driving charges against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe after he was stopped by officers in March.According to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, Thorpe faces one count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.8%. Both counts are misdemeanors.On March 19, around 1:15 a.m., Thorpe was driving a gray Volvo northbound on Interstate 680 near the Monument Boulevard exit when he was pulled over, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and...
ANTIOCH, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Arrested For Mission Street Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 17, that they have made several arrests in the Mission Street homicide case. Police have been searching for over a month. Investigators issued two search warrants in the 1800 block of Mission Street the day after the crime transpired...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
krcrtv.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle in Ukiah ends in arrest

UKIAH, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man earlier this week following a high-speed chase on US-101 South. Daly City resident Luis Mendoza-Gonzaga was stopped by an officer for speeding along the highway in a Hyundai Santa Fe. When asked for registration and proof of insurance, Mendoza-Gonzaga said he did not have a driver’s license. This prompted the officer to ask for the keys to Mendoza-Gonzaga's car. Instead of handing over the keys, Mendoza-Gonzaga fled from the officer in his vehicle.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly woman fatally shoots man outside Oakley home in self-defense

OAKLEY -- A woman shot and killed a man in Oakley early Friday in a case that police are treating as self-defense. Officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to a report of a 51-year-old man shot in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. The man was found in the driveway of a home and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released. Investigators detained three people at the home and learned that a 74-year-old woman there has an elder abuse restraining order against the man because of a history of physical violence, and more alleged violence by the man led her to shoot him in self-defense, according to police. The woman was not taken into custody. Oakley police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 625-8855 or (925) 625-8060. 
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy