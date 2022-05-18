ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

State Lawmakers Join Prayer Vigil To Honor Victims In Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting

 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – People joined state lawmakers at the state Capitol on Tuesday for a prayer vigil to honor the victims of the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The shooting happened at a Tops Friendly Markets store. Ten people were killed, and three others were injured, 11 of them Black. The shooting is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

“Last Saturday in Buffalo started out as a very normal day, I’m sure that the people in the grocery store were doing their shopping, you had senior citizens and the elderly in a majority Black town, shopping, making some dinner plans, and they never made it out of that supermarket,” said one participant of the vigil.

Those who gathered wanted to take time out of their day to remember those who were killed in the grocery store shooting. Last year, a gunman entered the King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa in Boulder and killed 10 people.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

