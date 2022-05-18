Anonymous donor pledges $20k reward for information on missing Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, an anonymous donor reached out to Jessica Hansen's biological mother, Corie Barns, to pledge up to a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to contact with Hansen.

Barns told KRDO Monday that Hansen's family hasn't heard from her since April 13, 2022, which they say is highly unusual. Hansen is 27 years old and the mom of a 4-year-old little girl.

"She's very caring. She has a big smile," Barns said about Hansen. "She's always trying to help people, kind of putting others before herself."

None of Hansen's family lives in Colorado Springs, so they're flying out to help search for her.

She was last seen near the North Gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

If you know anything about where Hansen might be, contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

The family also started a fundraiser to help pay for travel, lodging, flyers, and a reward fund for information that leads to finding Hansen.

To learn more about their fundraiser, click here .

