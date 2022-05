Jermaine Durpi has won Grammy Awards, earned platinum plaques and performed on the world’s biggest stages. Now, he will be honored as doctor of fine arts in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Earlier this month, the Art Institute of Atlanta announced that Jermaine Dupri will deliver an address to this year’s class of graduates. In return, he will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO