A temporary art installation will be displayed throughout downtown Warsaw this summer. On Friday, the Board of Public Works and Safety accepted two grants to sponsor the exhibit, which will be displayed from mid-June through September, as requested by City Planner Justin Taylor. One grant is for $1,000 from the Be A Light Upon My Path Fund, a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation; and the other grant is for $8,000, representing a distribution from the ArtFULLY Warsaw Fund, also a component fund of the Foundation.

WARSAW, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO