ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Addressing racist hate in WNY

By Michael Schwartz
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday's mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops was fueled by hatred, and unfortunately it goes beyond state lines. The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked more than 700 hate groups in the United States last year. "That's not shocking," said Otis...

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
19thnews.org

Some teachers feel silenced on racist mass shooting in Buffalo

Ruyvette Townsend and her colleagues spent the past week comforting students at Leonardo da Vinci High School in Buffalo, New York, after last weekend’s mass shooting at Tops Friendly Supermarket. The young people at her high school were encouraged to take part in “circle time” where they share their...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
Investigative Post

Radical right makes school board inroads

Who are the far right groups that helped elect 22 candidates to boards of education across Western New York?. Eleven newly elected school board candidates in Erie and Niagara counties are only two degrees of separation away from Western New York’s radical right. That is to say, they were...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K

New York corrections officer Gregory C. Foster II was suspended for mocking Buffalo shooting victims with a meme. He previously earned nearly $200,000. The post CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K appeared first on NewsOne. The post CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K appeared first on The Box Richmond - 99.5 / 102.7.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WKBW-TV

After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a package of executive orders and gun control bills in the aftermath of an apparent racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. "The horrific and despicable act of terror committed by a white supremacist this past weekend in Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Hate Groups#Racial Injustice#Racism#Wkbw
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
defendernetwork.com

Reporter’s Message: Buffalo, Honey Pot, Burna Boy

Buffalo, N.Y. is now at the center of the nation’s news cycle for yet another mass shooting of Black people. A white-18-year-old wearing military gear stormed into a supermarket killing 10 people and wounding three others while live streaming for at least two minutes with a helmet camera. Authorities describe the act to be “racially motivated violent extremism.”
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

"How dare you:" emotional rally for families of Buffalo mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The families of Saturday’s victims continuing to speak out, emotional. "It shouldn't have happened," Andre Mackniel’s aunt, Veronica White said. "I never would have thought my mother would be shot dead,” Geraldine Talley’s son, Marcus Talley said. Have a bullet go through the right side of her head."
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy